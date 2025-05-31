Sonali Bendre has never looked more stunning than in this sultry fringe dress with a storm-kissed glow

Sonali Bendre recently treated her fans to a gorgeous look, twinning with the deep orangish-amber late evening sky in the backdrop. The dusky sky itself acts like a filter, making the outfit stand out more. Sonali Bendre stunned in a brown fringe dress and tousled wet hair.(Instagram)

She shared the post with the caption, “The sky was the main character!” She wore a fringed dress, matching the stormy sky's main character vibes. While most of us are familiar with the golden hour glow, Sonali defined what it means to be storm-kissed. Let's decode this look and how it can be your next inspiration for glam OOTD.

More about the dress

Sonali wore a brown gown with metallic-textured fringes from the waistline. The fringes added motion to her look, cascading down with a dynamic, fluid-like effect. The dress featured an off-shoulder neckline along with a sultry thigh slit. The silhouette was accentuated with a black belt.

The highlight was her hair and makeup, tying the look together. She chose a high-glam look with a dewy finish, bronze contour, smoky eyes with a deep bronze hue, and muted nude lips. Her tousled hair was styled in soft waves with a wet-hair finish, perfect for the wind-swept vibes that matched the stormy backdrop.

The look has a dark, feminine energy, embodying the stormy sky in mood and style.

Style takeaways

If you wish to recreate a similar look, you can consider these styling tips based on Sonali's sultry, stormy look:

Any time you want drama, make your outfit work overtime for it, and the best way to do that is through fringes. The way the fringes cascade effortlessly captures the essence of late evening light.

Even though a dress with fringes can be fluid and dramatic, there’s a high chance it may throw off the shape of your silhouette. That’s where a belt comes in. Sonali paired hers with a black belt to cinch the waist and bring structure to the look.

Smoky eyes don’t always have to be dominated by black. Black can take a supporting role while another deep shade leads the popular eye makeup. In Sonali’s case, a rich, deep bronze was the star. Similarly, if you are thinking of a smoky eye, you can consider working with shades like deep purple or navy blue, using black only along the lash line for fine definition.

