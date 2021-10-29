Sophie Choudry, in a midriff-baring shirt, is a sight to behold

Sophie Choudry is a treat for sore eyes. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots. The actor manages to set higher trends of fashion with every outfit that she adorns.

On Friday, Sophie made our end of the week a whole lot better with a set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots. The actor can do both when it comes to fashion – traditional with a personalised twist of sass and casual with a lot of poise. The actor also manages to set beach body goals with every vacay picture that she posts on her Instagram profile.

Friday, however, was different. This time Sophie decided to give a twist to a normal cropped top and set fashion goals higher for us to conquer. In the pictures, Sophie played muse to the designer house Maison Blue and decked up in a white shirt. The designer house is known for their offbeat collections of women’s wear.

The ivory white shirt is embedded in gold beads and is detailed in handwoven studs and pink details around the shoulder and the sleeves. The midriff-baring shirt perfectly hugged Sophie’s shape and showed off her curves. Take a look at her pictures here:

“Worlds change when eyes meet,” Sophie accompanied her pictures with these words. She also added these hashtags to her post to share her state of mind - #raw, #nofilterneeded, #eyes, #beauty, #sophiechoudry, #windswept, #naturallight, #potd, #motd and #bare.

Styled by makeup artist and hairstylist Ambereen Yusuf, Sophie chose to leave her long straight tresses open around her shoulders. She opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, a shade of pink lipstick, mascara-laden eyes and drawn eyebrows, Sophie was ready to set fashion trends higher.

