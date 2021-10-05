In blue bikini, Sophie Choudry sets beach body goals

Sophie Choudry is giving us some serious travel FOMO. The actor recently flew off to Maldives for a swanky vacation and the pictures coming in are making us envious. When in Maldives, match up to the sea – this seems to be Sophie’s fashion mantra in her vacay. The actress is not taking a break from chilling like a villain in Maldives and the pictures are proof.

On Tuesday, Sophie drove our weekday blues far far away with a fresh set of pictures and it is making us miss the sea. Sophie set some serious fashion goals with her outfit for a day out with the sun and the sea. In the picture, the actor can be seen knee-dip in the waters and having the most fun.

Sophie dressed up in a bright blue bikini and posed for the camera, while being in the sea. The bikini shows off her midriff perfectly and hugs her body at the right curves. She left her tresses open and made her Instagram family drool like anything. Check her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, Sophie can be seen being candid while her hair seems to be flowing to the wind from the sea. In another picture, the actor posed while looking away from the camera. With the blue sky in the backdrop and the picturesque sea waters lapping at her body, Sophie looks right out of a fairytale.

In minimal makeup, Sophie let her attire for the day do all the talking. She put on a nude shade of eye shadow and a dab of nude lipstick to pose for her photoshoot. Needless to say, she is making her Instagram family swoon at her pictures.

The actor also set some beach body goals for us. We are drooling, all the while facing major travel and sea FOMO.

