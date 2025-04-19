Summer fashion 101: Complete guide to styling everything this season, from ethnic wear to layers

As the summer temperature soars, and the merciless, scorching sun bears down, the real summer is a far cry from the tropical dream on your Pinterest boards and instead becomes a survival game (feeling slow-roasted in an oven.) Your OOTD game takes a backseat as you scramble for anything that remotely keeps you sane this season. But should you abandon your style? Not a chance. All it takes is a smart approach that can help you look chic and hot (not the melting, sunburn kind.) Summer style is all about understanding a few smart hacks. (Shutterstock)

We have reached out to experts who shared insights on how to ace summer dressing, which is breathable and stylish. This guide goes beyond your usual summer staples, exploring unconventional elements like layering to ethnic wear, all while keeping you cool and chic.

Light and breathable ethnic wear

While typically sundresses or crop tops may be some of the go-to preferences, with their breezy silhouettes and modern cuts offering much-needed respite, ethnic wear too can offer cool and chic alternatives for the summer. Some fabrics may have a loose fit, along with lightweight materials like cotton or linen that can easily absorb sweat, letting your skin breathe.

Jigar Patel, MD of G3+Fashion, shared these tips for breathable ethnic wear so your desi style is not compromised this season:

Go for a light colour palette, helping you to stay cool. Other than white, pastel shades of mint, lavender, peach, and aqua blue also work.

For the fabric material of ethnic wear, pick light, breezy fabrics like cotton, mulmul, linen, and chanderi that absorb sweat and allow your skin to breathe.

Try these combinations:

Kurta and palazzo: A wide palazzo and a light kurta are the most versatile outfits for the summer, as they look comfy and chic. It's perfect for daily wear. Light anarkali: Lightweight, minimally lined cotton Anarkali is your best friend for summer festivals or desi parties. Sharara: A flowy sharara in a very lightweight fabric, but again, like anarkali, only for special occasions, not summer daily wear. Cotton saree: Drape a linen or cotton saree with a sleeveless blouse. Kaftan kurtas: Kaftan style kurtas are breezy, with loose fitting silhouette.

Layering like a pro

The first instinct of summer, with its patchy heat and sweat, is to ditch the layers, even if layering is one of your go-to styling options. It's the sweat factor that intimidates even the best of layering enthusiasts. But beyond reclaiming your style, layering can also be a secret weapon to stay cool, offering a shade from the harsh sun.

Ridhi Jain, Founder and Head Designer at Lahario, shared this detailed guide for you to keep your layering game stylish:

1. Start sheer

A sheer organza overlay, lightweight mesh jacket is perfect for adding dimension. I love using printed or embroidered sheers over simple base outfits, they let you build a look without trapping heat. You can throw a sheer floral organza shrug over a plain white tank top and high-waist jeans, easy enough for a coffee date, breezy enough for Indian summer.

2. Always choose breathable bases

When layering, your base needs to breathe. Think soft cotton tank tops, crop shirts, or even bustier blouses. Then, you can easily layer on an open shirt, waistcoat, or light cape, something that moves well. Pair a pastel cotton tank with wide-leg linen pants, and layer on an open button-down shirt in mul fabric—perfect for errands or even a chill brunch.

3. Play with proportions

Layering doesn’t always mean adding fabric; it’s often about silhouette. A sleeveless longline jacket or a boxy cropped overlay can completely change the visual balance. I often go for light linens, chanderi, or malmal in natural tones or seasonal prints. Style a white cotton kurta with a sleeveless longline jacket in soft linen—instantly looks more styled, but feels just as breathable.

4. The versatile shirt trick

One of my favourites: a printed shirt worn open over a matching or contrasting base. Button it up, belt it, knot it, or just let it drape, this one piece gives you four looks in one. Take a block-printed cotton shirt and wear it open over a black tank and denim shorts for the day. Later, knot it over a cotton maxi dress for an easy evening switch.

5. Accessories that count as layers

Don’t underestimate light scarves, printed stoles, or even waist belts in soft fabrics. They add structure and colour without warmth. I like using these to finish the look and add a hint of personality. Drape a soft block-printed stole over a plain kurta set, or use a cloth belt to cinch a loose dress at the waist, it instantly looks put-together without adding heat.

DIY fashion

Lastly, if you’ve got the DIY bug in you and have a handy sewing machine, or even a basic sewing kit, at home or at a friend’s place, consider hosting a sleepover to spruce up your summer fits, like oversized shirts or cotton scarves, with cute sewn designs.

Seema Mahajan, President, Studio of Fashion and Craft, Usha International, revealed that personalisation is key in DIY fashion, a unique touch at the centre of customisation.

She shared these DIY designs:

Patchwork denim: Made by sewing together fabric scraps of contrasting colours and textures, often accented with decorative zigzag stitching or raw-edged appliqué.

Cottagecore-inspired lace DIY fashion: Fashion with nostalgic charm, enhanced with delicate details like ruffles made using gathering stitches or a ruffler foot, and lace accents sewn onto necklines and cuffs.

Repurposed sarees into maxi skirts: Many DIY creators are repurposing old sarees into dreamy maxi skirts, adding soft pleats and scalloped lace trims.

Patchwork handbags: Made from repurposed upholstery fabrics, featuring intricate topstitching and contrasting panels.

Upcycled denim: Giving new life to worn-out denim by hand-embroidering floral designs on jackets and jeans, often using embroidery hoops for precision.