Sunny Leone radiates beauty and glamour as she enjoys a poolside breakfast in a ravishing black monokini

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi
Jun 08, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Sunny Leone ignites summer vibes in the Maldives, captivating fans with her stunning vacation diaries. Check out her latest look in a gorgeous black monokini.

Sunny Leone is making waves this summer with her breathtaking beach getaway in the picturesque Maldives. Embracing the tropical vibes, Sunny's vacation diaries are a testament to her stunning fashion choices. From a daring one-piece monokini perfect for snorkelling adventures to a serene moment by the beach in a mesmerising blue bikini, Sunny effortlessly inspires summer fashion goals for her devoted fans. Recently, the actress treated her followers with a glimpse of her poolside relaxation in the Maldives, in another chic swimwear showcasing her impeccable style and leaving everyone longing for a dreamy vacation. Keep on reading to know more about her look. (Also read: Sunny Leone goes for a swim in printed swimsuit during Maldives holiday, shares pics from beach time. Watch )

Sunny Leone looks stunning in a black swimwear in the Maldives. (Instagram/@sunnyleone)
Sunny Leone looks stunning in a black swimwear in the Maldives. (Instagram/@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone Stuns in a Mesmerising Black Monokini

Actress Sunny Leone brought sheer delight to her fans on Wednesday when she shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, captioning, "No filter needed for this morning!" The photos showcased Sunny enjoying a blissful moment by her private swimming pool, dressed in a captivating swimwear ensemble while indulging in a glass of wine. The post rapidly gained viral attention across social media, accumulating over 300,000 likes and numerous comments from admirers showering praise and compliments. Let's take a look at her photos.

For her look, Sunny chose to adorn a mesmerising black monokini from the clothing brand Mezzaluna. Her monokini showcases an alluring off-shoulder plunging neckline adorned with frill detailing, while the cut-out embellishments on the midriff add a touch of intrigue. The monokini's well-tailored design creates a snatched silhouette, beautifully accentuating Sunny's frame.

Sunny opted for a minimalist approach when it came to accessories, complementing her outfit with a pair of black oversized sunglasses. Keeping her makeup simple and natural, she wore nude lipstick and mascara, enhancing her features while maintaining a subtle look. With her hair styled in an elegant middle partition, Sunny completed her glamorous ensemble, allowing her open tresses to flow effortlessly. The overall result was a chic and understated appearance that perfectly suited her beach getaway look.

