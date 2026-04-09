Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer opens first franchise boutique in India

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has announced the opening of its first franchise boutique in India, in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company, at DLF Mall of India in Noida. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the brand’s retail presence and underscores its long-term commitment to the growing Indian luxury market, as well as its focus on investing in high-potential opportunities. The 517 square feet TAG Heuer boutique showcases collections like Carrera, Monaco, and Aquaracer, reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation and tailored selections for Indian consumers.

Spanning 517 square feet, the new TAG Heuer boutique offers a dynamic and contemporary retail environment inspired by the brand’s heritage of precision, innovation and performance. Designed with sleek architectural lines and a modern finish, the space delivers an immersive experience, inviting clients to explore a curated selection of the brand’s most iconic timepieces. The assortment has been tailored to resonate with the evolving tastes and aspirations of Indian consumers.

The boutique showcases standout creations from the TAG Heuer Carrera collection, including recent launches unveiled at LVMH Watch Week, such as the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer and the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 41mm Glassbox models. These timepieces reflect the brand’s ongoing pursuit of technical excellence and contemporary design.

Also featured are pieces from the TAG Heuer Monaco collection, including the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph 39mm in titanium with black DLC, as well as the Monaco Chronograph made famous by Steve McQueen, powered by the in-house Heuer 02 movement. Completing the offering is a strong representation from the TAG Heuer Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Link collections, each embodying the brand’s spirit of performance and innovation.

This new boutique represents a continuation of TAG Heuer’s collaboration with Kapoor Watch Company, one of India’s leading luxury watch retailers. The partnership aims to elevate the watch retail experience and bring Swiss horology closer to Indian consumers.

With this opening, TAG Heuer reaffirms its dedication to delivering excellence and innovation while strengthening its presence in a market poised for significant growth. The brand looks forward to further expanding its footprint and continuing to push the boundaries of performance and luxury in India.

About TAG Heuer TAG Heuer was founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland and is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), the world’s leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, the brand operates four production sites, employs 1,900 people and is active in 139 countries.

TAG Heuer products are available online in select countries and through 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide. The company is led by CEO Antoine Pin.

For over 165 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated an avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation, with breakthroughs including the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic chronograph movement (Calibre 11) in 1969, and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015.

Today, the brand’s core collection consists of two iconic families designed by Jack Heuer—Carrera and Monaco—alongside the Aquaracer, Formula 1, Link and Connected lines.

Embodying its philosophy, “Designed to Win”, TAG Heuer continues to build on its legacy of innovation, resilience and high performance through global partnerships and brand ambassadors.