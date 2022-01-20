Tabu flaunts fluidity and grace in 26k emerald silk kaftan with deep slits

Having completed three decades in the film industry, Bollywood actor Tabassum Hashmi or Tabu as she is popularly known, continues to hook fans not only with her stellar acting chops or careful selection of screenplays but also with her ravishing fashion style. Laying fashion cues to turn up the heat and keep it hot and edgy this winter, Tabu slew in an emerald green silk kaftan with deep slits and we can't take our eyes off her effortless charm.

Taking to her social media handle, Tabu shared a picture from her recent photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward in lockdown's favourite fashion ensemble. The picture featured the diva donning a free size kurta that came in an emerald green hue and sported an exposed brass zipper at centre front.

The roomy and comfortable style came with an engineered handwoven silk brocade yoke and slits at side seam to add to the hotness quotient. Made of silk fabric, this kaftan is for those that value simplicity and style where the deep slits add fluidity and grace while the contrasting trim adds a pop of colour.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Tabu accessorised her look with a pair of emerald-studded earrings and a statement bracelet. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the actor amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Tabu set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Green.Growth.Grit.Ground.Gratitude (sic).” and punctuated it with green heart emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label which boasts of layered separates that are dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist, with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice comfort. The silk kaftan originally costs ₹26,500 on the designer website.

Tabu's emerald green silk kaftan from Payal Khandwala (payalkhandwala.shop)

Tabu was styled by fashion stylists Divyak D'Souza, Punya and Sanket Khandagale. On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.