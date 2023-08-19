Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up in ethnic attires, to her formal looks in power suits, Tamannaah's fashion diaries are inspo for us. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Aakhri Sach. The thriller series is slated to start streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar from August 25. Tamannaah is currently busy with the promotions of the web series. Tamannaah Bhatia's brown suit for Aakhri Sach promotions is winning the Internet(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself from the promotion diaries on Aakhri Sach on her Instagram profile and sent the internet into a meltdown. The actor, for the pictures, opted for a powersuit and aced the look to perfection. Playing muse to fashion designer house Helen Anthony, Tamannaah picked the brown suit from the shelves of the designer house. The brown blazer came with a plunging neckline, and checkered details at the collars. The golden buttons at the waist and at the torso added more oomph to her look. Tamannaah further teamed it with a pair of matching formal trousers. With the pictures, Tamannaah reminded her fans of the release date of her upcoming web series – August 25. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Tamannaah further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear cuffs from the shelves of Tuula Jewellery. In monochrome stilettos from the house of Jimmy Choo, Tamannaah completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Tamannaah wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part and a back brushed look as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Billy Manik, Tamannaah decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

