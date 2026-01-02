The Ambanis celebrated NYE in style: Catch a glimpse of Radhika Ambani's 6 lakh black dress and spectacular drone show

The Ambani family rang in the new year with great glitz and glamour in a celebration held at Jamnagar, accompanied by friends and family. Both Nita Ambani and her daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani were dolled up in all-black ensembles with intricate embroideries, while they were also joined by Anant Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other family members and close friends. The Ambanis rang in the new year in style!(Instagram)

Also Read | Radhika Merchant in simple cream suit joins Anant as Ambani family welcomes 2026 with prayers at Dwarkadhish temple

A spectacular aerial drone show illuminated the sky as the clock struck 12, followed by a vibrant display of fireworks that added to the grandeur of the night. Staying true to the Ambanis’ signature style of blending tradition with opulence, the celebration reflected their love for hosting immersive, larger-than-life festivities - making it a memorable start to the new year filled with revelry and togetherness.

Following the festivities, however, the Ambani family started 2026 on a spiritual note, with a serene visit to the Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat to seek blessings for the new year.

Their glamorous looks

Nita Ambani opted for an all-black ensemble featuring an exquisite black blazer, elevated by intricate bird embroideries along the silk lapel. She kept her makeup minimal, with bold kohl lined eyes, feathery brows and nude lips, while her rich black tresses flowed down her back in waves. The refined detailing and sharp silhouette reflected her signature sophistication and poise as she rang in the new year in understated luxury.

Radhika donned the all-black Blossom leather dress from Alexander McQueen, which costs ₹5,93,862.72, distinguished by its asymmetrical hemline and delicate floral embroideries tracing the sides, lending the look a striking balance of edge and elegance, perfectly fitting into the new year’s party vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a striking red bodycon mini dress, styled with bold black knee-high boots for a confident, statement-making look, while Ananya Panday opted for understated elegance in an all-black ensemble, pairing a sleek black sweater with tailored black trousers.

Watch the drone show and fireworks illuminate the skies

The Ambanis organised a magnificent drone show, transforming the night sky into a dazzling canvas of light and motion to usher in the new year in truly spectacular fashion. One of the displays read, “Wish you love, luck and joy in 2026,” followed by illuminated illustrations of Lord Ganesha and a bright tropical bird. This was followed by a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the sky, bringing the celebratory night to a breathtaking close.