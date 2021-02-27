The power of responsible influencing
You may think that being a social media influencer is all about exotic vacays, a larger-than-life living standard and fancy brand collaborations, but for Sone Kanwar content is king, and it’s of utmost importance to be real and impactful and not just impressive.
“People watch us on a daily basis and get influenced by our choices, therefore, I feel the content needs to be genuine. I always think what would I want my younger sibling to take away from this (a social media post) or what would I want my 15-year old self to learn. This helps me keep the content authentic,” says lifestyle blogger, who feels that the content must also resonate with the creator’s choices and target audience.
After getting an MBA degree in Finance, Kanwar landed a corporate job, but soon shifted to full-time blogging as she felt she was ready to take the leap. She says, “Though the competition is high, blogging has a low entry barrier in terms of investment; it only requires intellectual capital. Moreover, I have always been camera shy and preferred to stay behind the scenes, so the idea of blogging struck a cord with me.”
However, the switch from blogging to Instagram space — where she has 191k followers+ — took place as “audience’s transition happened”. “As the attention span dropped, the audience and followers moved from spending hours online, reading blogs, to visual content,” says Kanwar.
But does the pressure of gaining followers and likes and bagging big brand collaborations play a key role in a blogger or influencer’s life? She states, “There is sometimes a pressure, but brands respect when you have a loyal following and see that audience engages with your content.”
Sharing some tips for budding bloggers, she concludes by saying, “It’s a welcoming space. You need to believe in yourself. It’s not like you’re one of many thousands. Believe that you have unique content to offer. And most importantly, remember that things don’t happen overnight, you need to be patient.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of responsible influencing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conjuring celestial fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work
- Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in the Maldives and giving us sartorial goals. The fashionista recently wore a gorgeous pink and yellow pleated saree dress worth ₹25k and looked absolutely fantastic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle looks like perfection in ₹2.5 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child together, made a surprise appearance at a recent virtual event. It was her gorgeous citrus print summer dress that stole the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu oozes oomph in barely buttoned shirt dress over bikini at Maldives
- Bipasha Basu floods the Internet with sultry pictures straight from the Maldives beach in a black bikini layered with a barely buttoned-down cinnamon blue and ivory striped silk shirt dress which is a closet must-have for a summer or fall day | Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in comfortable Indian wear for airport look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty says 'shut up and bounce' at the Maldives in leopard-print bikini
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her summer body at the Maldives in a sultry leopard-print bikini and the Internet can’t keep calm, recreates her own filmy ‘shut up and bounce’ moment | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Your T-shirts could soon be made from nanoparticles of wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disturbing or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox