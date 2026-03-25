These multi-purpose lip tints are what we are obsessed with right now: 7 picks worth buying and trying

In the world of hybrid makeup products, if there is one makeup product that stands out from the crowd, it's a lip tint. These little beauties are multi-purpose genies that not only give your lips the right tint of colour but can also be used as a blush. Their lightweight texture makes them comfortable to wear throughout the day, perfect for a 'no makeup look'. Multipurpose lip tints for that perfect tint on cheeks and lips (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey <p>Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.<br><br> She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.<br><br> Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.<br><br> Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.<br><br> Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.</p> Read more Read less Another appeal of lip tints is their long-lasting nature, which is also not pricey. This makes them especially popular for people who want a low-maintenance makeup look that doesn’t require frequent touch-ups. While there are a plethora of lip tints available in the market, here are the top 7 picks that we are obsessed with. All these lip tints are top-rated on Amazon India, with high customer ratings and reviews. In fact, there are a few that I personally have tried as well. Difference between lip balms and lip tints

Feature Lip Tint Lip Balm Primary Purpose Adds color to lips Moisturizes and protects lips Pigmentation High (gives a noticeable tint/stain) Low to none (usually transparent) Texture Lightweight, watery or gel-like Creamy, waxy, or buttery Longevity Long-lasting (stains lips for hours) Shorter-lasting, needs reapplication Hydration Minimal to moderate High (designed for hydration) Ideal For Adding natural color or makeup look Treating dry, chapped lips Common Ingredients Dyes, pigments, alcohol-based formulas Beeswax, shea butter, oils, SPF

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e.l.f. Sheer For It Blush Tint delivers a lightweight, buildable flush that melts seamlessly into skin for a natural glow. This vegan, gel-based formula blends effortlessly and suits both cheeks and lips, making it perfect for everyday wear. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this lip tint delivers a surge of hydration to skin and lips. It adds a beautiful flush of pink and plumps your lips beautifully. The tint is transfer-resistant and keeps your lips natural. Most Amazon users love its non-sticky feel and sheer pigmentation that’s easy to layer without looking heavy.

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Lakme Glitterati Lip Glaze adds a glossy, shimmering finish that instantly elevates any look. Its hydrating, glitter-infused formula glides smoothly on your lips, delivering shine with a hint of sparkle, making it perfect for parties or casual glam. This lip glaze ensures comfortable wear without stickiness, making it ideal for pairing with lipsticks for a smooth finish. This lip tint is enriched with vegan collagen that instantly plumps your lips. Customers appreciate its lightweight texture and non-drying feel, making it comfortable for extended wear.

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Simplify your makeup look with Sammmm FIRST CRUSH Dual Core Blush Stick. It features a unique dual-core design that combines colour and glow in one swipe. Infused with African Wild Mango butter and nutrient-rich algae extracts, this lip tint hydrates and cushions skin while adding soft, buildable colour. Its creamy texture blends easily, giving your cheeks a soft, radiant finish while also working beautifully on lips. This paraben-free tint is travel-friendly and is perfect for all skin types. Many reviews highlight its smooth blendability and natural finish, although some users feel the pigmentation could be slightly stronger for deeper skin tones.

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ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint delivers a juicy, luminous tint that adds a fresh, dewy pop of colour to your lips and cheeks. This water-based tint quickly absorbs and stays on without feeling sticky, ensuring long-lasting colour that won't budge. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly, leaving a long-lasting stain without feeling sticky. Customers love its fruity shades and vibrant payoff that lasts for hours. Many reviews praise its refreshing feel and affordability, though some users note it can feel slightly drying if not layered over a balm.

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Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lip & Cheek Tint blends natural ingredients with buildable colour for a soft, healthy glow. Made from herbs, this lip and cheek tint is lightweight and perfect for day-long wear. It's naturally pigmented and adds a natural sheen and a day-long moisture to the lips and cheeks. Its balm-like texture nourishes lips while adding a subtle tint to cheeks. Customers appreciate its herbal formulation and gentle feel on sensitive skin. Many reviews highlight its moisturising properties and clean beauty appeal, though some users mention the colour payoff is quite sheer and requires layering for a more noticeable effect.

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DAUGHTER EARTH Vegan Lip and Cheek Tint offers a clean, multi-use formula designed for effortless beauty. Its creamy texture blends smoothly, delivering a natural flush with a satin finish. From daytime meetings to evening parties, these tints are your go-to for staying power. Customers love its eco-conscious formulation and skin-friendly ingredients. Many reviews highlight its comfortable wear and versatile shades, while a few users note that the staying power could be improved for longer days without touch-ups.

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Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint provides a soft-matte, blurred finish that lasts for hours without smudging, and stays for up to 12 hours. Its lightweight formula glides on smoothly and sets to a comfortable stain that resists transfer. Customers rave about its long-lasting wear and trendy colour suited for everyday looks. As it stays for long hours, it is a perfect tint for your everyday look. Comparison table

Product Name Finish Key Ingredients e.l.f. Sheer For It Blush Tint Sheer, Natural Water-based gel, pigments, glycerin Lakme Glitterati Lip Glaze Glossy, Shimmer Emollients, shimmer particles, oils Sammmm FIRST CRUSH Dual Core Blush Stick Creamy, Radiant Waxes, oils, pigments ETUDE Dear Darling Water Gel Tint Luminous, Dewy Water gel base, fruit extracts, dyes Just Herbs Lip & Cheek Tint Sheer, Balm Finish Herbal extracts, plant oils, waxes DAUGHTER EARTH Vegan Tint Satin, Natural Plant-based oils, vegan pigments Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint Soft Matte Silicone base, pigments, film formers

FAQ for Lip Tints What is a lip tint? A lip tint is a lightweight product that adds a sheer to buildable wash of colour, often leaving a natural-looking stain on the lips. How is a lip tint different from lipstick? Lip tints are lighter, more natural-looking, and longer-lasting, while lipsticks provide fuller coverage and a more defined finish. Can lip tints be used on cheeks? Yes, many lip tints are multi-purpose and can be used as blush for a cohesive look. How do I make my lip tint last longer? Apply on exfoliated lips, layer gradually, and blot between layers for better staying power. Are lip tints drying? Some formulas can be slightly drying, so it’s best to prep with a lip balm beforehand.