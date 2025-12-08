‘Today, Indian consumer is confident, well-travelled, digitally savvy’: Da Milano founder Sahil Malik interview

From a single store to a rapidly growing luxury leather label, Da Milano has carved its own niche in India’s fashion and accessories market. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Sahil Malik, Managing Director, opens up about the brand’s journey, its evolving identity, and how it continues to innovate while staying rooted in craftsmanship. (Also read: Digital artist Prasad Bhat shares his artistic journey: From engineering student to creating iconic Disney caricatures ) Sahil Malik discusses Da Milano's journey in India's evolving luxury market.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did the brand originally come to life, and what was the inspiration behind starting it?

Da Milano was born from a deep love for leather craftsmanship, something that has run in our family for generations. We identified a gap in India: consumers who desired global-quality leather goods with impeccable finishing, without having to look outward. Our vision was to create a truly international brand from India, where luxury meets timeless Italian design sensibilities and modern innovation.

What core ethos or philosophy has guided the brand's identity over the years?

Uncompromising craftsmanship and elevated everyday luxury. We believe a product must not only look beautiful but serve brilliantly. Every stitch, every hardware detail, every finish reflects who we are. We create pieces customers are proud to carry for years, fashion-forward designs paired with longevity and purpose.

Craftsmanship is central to luxury. What sets Da Milano’s design and production approach apart?

We source the finest materials and custom-develop our hardware to ensure consistency and distinction. Each piece goes through stringent quality checks, seamlessly blending the finesse of European artistry with advanced manufacturing precision. Our lifetime service warranty reflects our confidence in the durability and integrity of every product, and it gives us a strong edge over our competitors. For us, every bag has a story and a soul.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in building a luxury brand in India?

A decade ago, “Made in India” luxury was still an emerging idea. We had to build trust gradually, one store, one customer, one experience at a time. Educating consumers about genuine leather, elevating retail environments, and establishing a strong design identity were major challenges. But each challenge fueled higher standards.

Where do your design inspirations come from, and how do you keep the identity fresh while staying true to its roots?

Our inspirations come from architecture, travel, art, and evolving lifestyles. With each season, we introduce new silhouettes and innovations, while staying rooted in classic refinement and quality. We strike a balance — staying relevant without losing the timeless character our customers love.

How do you see Indian consumers evolving when it comes to buying luxury goods? What makes the Indian luxury buyer unique today?

Today’s Indian consumer is confident, well-travelled, digitally savvy, and values personal style. They care about both aesthetics and utility, and are proud to support homegrown brands that deliver global standards. Luxury is no longer just about labels; it’s about experience, craftsmanship and emotional connection.

With international brands entering India aggressively, how do you ensure to stand strong as a homegrown luxury label?

Competition is healthy; it keeps us sharper. Our strength lies in our deep understanding of the Indian customer: the colours that resonate, the functionality they demand, and the service they expect. We evolve fast, we innovate continuously, and we invest in retail experiences. We’ve partnered with world-renowned experts bringing global perspectives to our homegrown DNA. Our lifetime service warranty is a key differentiator that builds long-term trust and reinforces our commitment to the customer beyond the purchase. Being homegrown gives us agility and proximity, a strength that global brands often lack.