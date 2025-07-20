Top 8 leheriya sarees: Celebrate Teej with these gorgeous festive picks at low prices

Teej is a beautiful celebration of tradition, colour, and feminine grace. And nothing captures this festive vibe better than the iconic Leheriya saree. Inspired by the Rajasthani wave-dyeing technique, Leheriya patterns bring a joyful swirl of vibrant hues, making them perfect for Teej. If you prefer soft georgette drapes or rich embroidered finishes, our curated list of Leheriya sarees blends tradition with trend. So, if you’re ready to twirl through the festivities in style, these are the must-haves for your wardrobe. Top 8 leheriya sarees: Celebrate Teej with these festive picks at low prices(HT)

Top 8 leheriya sarees for Teej:

A modern take on a traditional favourite, this embroidered Leheriya saree from HERE&NOW is perfect for those who love a subtle yet festive statement. The wave pattern is delicately accented with embroidery, giving the piece a refined look that’s great for family get-togethers or pooja evenings.

Pair it with: Silver oxidised earrings, a neat bun, and embroidered juttis.

This Mitera saree captures the freshness of monsoon with its soothing green and white palette. Crafted from pure georgette, it’s light and breezy—ideal for daytime Teej rituals. Embroidered borders add a touch of festive flair without being overpowering.

Pair it with: Pearl drop earrings and a stack of green glass bangles.

Vibrant stripes and delicate embroidery make this KALINI saree stand out. It drapes beautifully thanks to the soft georgette fabric and works well for semi-formal Teej gatherings.

Pair it with: A deep green blouse, nude heels, and bold kajal.

Make a statement in this FABPIXEL Gotta Patti saree. With its sparkling details and vibrant pink Leheriya base, it’s perfect for evening Teej celebrations. The craftsmanship makes it look rich and ceremonial.

Pair it with: A contrasting golden blouse, chandbalis, and embellished potli bag.

Elegant and trendy, this Anouk saree strikes the right balance with stripes and sequin accents. It’s ideal for those who want a touch of glam without going over the top.

Pair it with: Minimalist gold jewellery and strappy metallic sandals.

Satrani's Leheriya saree is a nod to Rajasthani roots with its bold waves and intricate embroidery. A great pick for traditional Teej puja or a family lunch.

Pair it with: Rajasthani-style earrings, bangles, and a gajra in your hair.

A simpler version for those who love understated elegance. This Mitera saree is lightweight and easy to wear all day long while keeping the festive vibe alive.

Pair it with: Stud earrings, a matching bindi, and Kolhapuri sandals.

Bright, beautiful, and full of festive energy—this MIRCHI FASHION saree is for the woman who loves to shine. Whether it’s a Teej party or a temple visit, it fits right in.

Pair it with: Bold makeup, kundan necklace, and a statement clutch.

Leheriya sarees are not just a Teej staple—they’re a heritage wardrobe piece that brings colour, culture, and charm. From delicate embroidery to bold wave prints, these sarees help you stay rooted in tradition while expressing your own festive fashion vibe.

Top 8 leheriya sarees: Celebrate Teej with these festive picks at low prices: FAQs What is special about Leheriya sarees? Leheriya sarees feature a wave-like tie-dye pattern, rooted in Rajasthani tradition, symbolising festive energy and elegance.

Can I style Leheriya sarees for casual occasions post-Teej? Absolutely! Pair with a simple blouse and flats, and you have a vibrant everyday ethnic look.

How should I accessorise a Leheriya saree for Teej? Go for traditional jewellery like jhumkas or kundan sets, bangles, and floral hair accessories for a complete ethnic look.

Are Leheriya sarees suitable for day-long wear? Yes, especially those in georgette and cotton blends—they're breathable and perfect for long festive events.

