Tried and Tested: A winter-long review of Miraggio’s tweed handbags through Delhi’s coldest days

There’s something undeniably charming about tweed in winter. It feels nostalgic yet polished, cosy yet confident. So when Miraggio sent over their tweed-textured handbags for review, I knew Delhi winters would be the perfect testing ground. From winter fairs and Christmas carnivals to long drives wrapped in layers, these bags came along for it all and here’s how they truly held up. Review of Miraggio tweed handbags

Miraggio Textured PU Sling Bag

Price: ₹ 3,999

Miraggio Textured PU Sling Bag

Let’s start with the one that instantly won my heart on colour alone. This bag comes in a warm, happy, winter-perfect hue that feels festive without being loud. The red-and-gold tweed combination is rich, classy, and incredibly versatile, working just as beautifully with black coats as it does with crisp whites or deep reds. The tweed fabric itself feels unique and elevated, instantly setting it apart from regular winter bags. What I loved most were the two chain straps: one shoulder-length and one sling-length. The chains are sturdy and non-slippery, which is honestly a blessing when you’re layered up in coats, jackets, and chunky sweaters. No awkward sliding off the shoulder here. That said, the bag’s structured shape makes it slightly stiff. While it looks spacious, fitting in bulkier essentials like a hairbrush or loose powder took some effort. It’s more of a carry-your-essentials-in-style bag than a throw-everything-in tote. Still, for winter outings and festive evenings, it scores high on style. Miraggio Textured PU Structured Shoulder Bag

Price: ₹ 3,999

Miraggio Textured PU Structured Shoulder Bag (Myntra)

If subtle elegance is your vibe, this one’s for you. Grey is an unexpected but brilliant choice for a tweed handbag, and Miraggio executes it beautifully. The colour feels understated, refined, and perfect for someone who prefers quiet luxury over bold statements. What really stands out here is the shape. Compared to the sling bag, this shoulder bag is noticeably more spacious and user-friendly. It comfortably fit all my winter essentials and then some. Multiple inner pockets add to its utility, making organisation effortless (a win for anyone who hates rummaging through their bag in the cold). The silver chain detailing adds just the right amount of edge, making the bag eye-catching without overpowering its minimal aesthetic. This is the kind of bag you’d reach for daily. Miraggio Textured PU Structured Sling Bag

Price: ₹ 2,999

Miraggio Textured PU Structured Sling Bag