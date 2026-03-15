Tried and Tested: This Michael Kors watch with a tiger’s eye dial feels as flattering as jewellery
The Petite Lexington Tiger’s Eye watch from Michael Kors stands out as a fashion-forward timepiece that leans strongly into jewellery aesthetics.
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As someone who reviews fashion accessories for HT Shop Now, I approach watches the same way I evaluate handbags or jewellery: how they look, how they wear in real life and whether they justify their price tag. The Petite Lexington from Michael Kors, priced at of ₹16,495 immediately stood out to me because of one distinctive detail, the genuine tiger’s eye dial. After wearing it for several days to work meetings, casual brunches and even an evening dinner, here’s my honest take.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read moreRead less
My honest review of Michael Kors Lexington watch
First impression: A watch that doubles as jewellery
At first glance, this watch reads more like a bracelet than a conventional watch, and that’s exactly where its charm lies. The polished gold-tone bracelet and fluted bezel give it the signature Lexington identity, but the tiger’s eye dial is what really elevates the design.
The dial has a rich brown base with natural golden streaks, creating a dimensional effect that subtly shifts under light. It feels more textured and visually interesting than the typical flat dial you see in most fashion watches.
I personally loved the petite dial size. It is small, delicate and looks especially flattering on thinner wrists like mine. Instead of overpowering the hand, it sits neatly and adds just the right amount of sparkle.
The gold-tone finish is also surprisingly versatile. Over the days I wore it, I noticed it paired easily with almost everything in my wardrobe.
At work: It complemented blazers and neutral office outfits effortlessly.
At brunch: The warm brown dial worked beautifully with earthy tones and relaxed dresses.
For evening plans: The gold bracelet added a subtle hint of glamour.
The technical side: Simple and reliable
Most fashion watches prioritise convenience over complexity, and this one follows that approach.
Movement: Quartz movement, which means battery-powered and low maintenance
Crystal: Mineral crystal that offers decent durability for everyday use
Water resistance: Suitable for minor splashes but not meant for swimming
For everyday wear, this setup works perfectly well. You don’t have to worry about winding or resetting it often, as it simply does its job quietly in the background.
Wearability: Surprisingly comfortable
What really impressed me about this watch was how easy it is to wear.
The clasp opens with a simple click-button mechanism, which I personally loved. With just a small press, the bracelet releases smoothly, making it extremely easy to put on and remove with one hand. Compared to traditional clasps that require fiddling, this felt much more convenient and user-friendly.
The strap is also very lightweight, which makes a big difference during long days. Even after wearing it through work hours and brunch outings, it never felt heavy or uncomfortable on my wrist.
Because of its petite size and lightweight strap, the watch almost feels like a delicate bracelet rather than a bulky accessory.
You’re paying for:
- the classic Lexington silhouette
- designer branding from Michael Kors
- the distinctive tiger’s eye stone dial
- a watch that doubles as jewellery
You’re not paying for:
- mechanical watchmaking
- sapphire crystal
- high-end horological engineering
But compared to many generic gold watches, this one feels far more distinctive because of the natural stone dial.
After wearing the watch across workdays, brunch outings and casual evenings, I see the Petite Lexington Tiger’s Eye watch as a fashion accessory first and a timepiece second.
What I liked
- The tiger’s eye dial adds unique texture and personality
- The petite dial looks elegant on slimmer wrists
- The click-button clasp is extremely easy to use
- The lightweight strap makes it comfortable for all-day wear
- The gold tone pairs effortlessly with most outfits
What could improve
- Slightly clearer legibility
- A sapphire crystal would improve scratch resistance
Overall, it’s a great choice if you want a designer watch that feels stylish, wearable and jewellery-like rather than purely functional.
More watches by Michael Kors
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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. The writer's opinion remains independent and based on her personal experience with the items.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
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