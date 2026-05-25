Uorfi Javed shares unseen ‘failed outfits’ that never made it to the public: Unique multi-shoe suit to heels-on-dress

Uorfi Javed, actor and content creator, is known for her bold, unconventional fashion choices and unapologetic style experiments that often break the internet. But not every creative idea makes it to the final look. Uorfi Javed reveals failed fashion experiments in Instagram post. (Instagram/@urf7i)

In her May 25 Instagram post, she opens up about her collection of “failed outfits” that never made it out to the public. Uorfi gave fans a peek into the messier side of her experimental fashion journey, proving that behind every viral look are plenty of trials, errors, and unexpected fashion misses. (Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls being sick and depressed during a phase when she weighed just 38 kgs: ‘I hardly used to eat' )

Uorfi Javed reveals her fashion fails In the video, she revealed, “these are the outfits I made to get papped but never wore, I didn’t even feel like.”

Talking about one of her early experimental looks, she shared a deconstructed take on corporate tailoring featuring a pinstriped grey fabric transformed into a multi-layered avant-garde suit. The design included overlapping suit jacket cuffs arranged across the torso and elongated trousers ending in a cluster of multiple black shoes, creating a surreal multi-legged illusion.