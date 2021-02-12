IND USA
Valentine's Day 2021: Glow up with these beauty hacks
Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night

Getting ready for the special romantic date on Valentine's Day? Give your skin a boost using these homemade skincare products, these will make you glow on date night.
New Delhi
FEB 12, 2021

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and on this occasion, couples usually take time out from their busy schedules to spend some precious moments with each other.

Valentine's Day has become a significant cultural and commercial celebration of romance and love in many parts of the world. While many lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts, a lot of others go on romantic dinner dates to celebrate the day of love.

And who doesn't want to look their fashionable best on special dinner dates? That one candlelight dinner might be about picking the right dress, but one will look stunning only if the dress is complemented with glowing and pampered skin.

Girls and women spend hours decking themselves up to get the right look for the occasion. They choose the right dress, pick the best accessories and pamper their skin a great deal to leave their partners mesmerised on the big date.

In order to make the most of the day, Akshit Goel, founder of skincare brand TNW-The Natural Wash, shared some easy skincare hacks so that you can flaunt the most glowing and clear skin on the special day.

Here are some of the best home-based skincare hacks to stand out on this Valentine's Day:

1. Try a natural scrub: Mix ground coffee with olive oil to get a good coffee scrub. While it will make the stretch marks, if any, fade away, it will also help you get rid of all the impurities on the skin. The scrub cleanses all impurities with ease, leaving your face feel squeaky clean and hydrated.

2. Take a detox bath: Make a detox bath soak using the right mix of salt, ginger, and apple cider vinegar. You can also mix baking soda to make the mix even more effective. Ensure that you soak for a little over 45 minutes before it is rinsed. When followed by a siesta, this mix will get adequate time to show its result.

3. Get that glow with a homemade face pack: Use a home-made face pack comprising of honey, cinnamon, and coconut flakes. The mixture should be used to massage your face to get a captivating glow. The anti-oxidant element of the face pack makes the skin feel soft and moisturised.

4. Remedy for itchy skin: If your skin is itchy, apply oats on it, for it is full of lubricating fats and sugars.

5. Don't ignore the under-eye area: While we often pay attention to other parts of the face, we tend to ignore the under eyes. We can use cool green tea bags to de-puff and tighten the skin under the eyes.

"It is extremely crucial to maintain good, smooth, glowing, and healthy skin, especially when you are getting ready for Valentine's Day date. You need to look your best and there is no need to rush to a parlour. It is an encouraging sign that the gen-next is putting in extra efforts to pamper their body and skin," said Goel.

Remember, Valentine's Day is a once-in-a-year occasion and you should make the most of it before the love in the air fades away. So get yourself date-ready with all these tips. While the day of love is extra special, every day with your significant other is no less than Valentine's Day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
