IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

  • Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Looking for what to wear on Valentine's Day? Well, a little black dress is always a good option. It is not just us, but Disha Patani also thinks so and her latest image is testimony to our statement. The Bharat actor is fond of a nice figure-flaunting dress and during the lockdown, she gave us an idea of her dress collection when she shared a few images of herself.

The latest post that we are talking about shows the actor looking ravishing in a black attire that has a corseted torso and a plunging neckline. She added a pop of green to the look with her accessories. Disha wore a diamond and emerald stone necklace which she teamed with a pair of floral-shaped statement-making emerald earrings.

The actor also stole our hearts with her makeup skills. Her glam featured perfectly blended fierce green and golden eyeshadow which she teamed with bronzer, subtle blush, lots of highlighter and a nude glossy lip. Disha even left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down adding a romantic vibe to the ensemble. She posted the image on her Instagram account with a couple of emojis as the caption.

Isn't this look great for your Valentine's Day date? We are a fan of Disha Patani's dress collection. Check out some of the dresses that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang. The 2020 release also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She even made an appearance in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 where she grooved to the song Do You Love Me. Her upcoming projects include Radhe in which Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. She is also currently shooting for the film KTina which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha patani fashion black dress bollywood
app
Close
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in black dress(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
Models cut a fine figure in romantic red creations (Photo: Instagram/Jade_bymk)
fashion

Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:24 PM IST
‘If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt(Instagram/norafatehi/mayyurgirotra)
fashion

Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
Raw silk pants paired with a waistcoat style top and a baby doll dress with highlighted sequins by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. (Photo: Instagram)
fashion

Smile and slay in pink

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST
One of the most happening colours of 2021, pink ensembles are popped up on various ramps as part of spring/summer 2021 collections, including the Couture Fashion Week SS21 in Paris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares pictures from new photoshoot(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in Virginie Viard’s Pre-Fall 21 matching knits (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A model in Virginie Viard’s Pre-Fall 21 matching knits (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
fashion

Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Designers present vibrant knitted twin-sets as chic alternatives to WFH sweats - ideal for Delhi’s nippy winters. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia(Twitter/focus_mersey/futurechatham)
fashion

Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:14 PM IST
UK store network of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis will close after the Boohoo deal as British online fashion retailer purchases the three brands for 25.2 million pounds from Arcadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
Kajol in 30k outfit for Tribhanga promotions(Instagram/aasthasharma )
fashion

Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60k outfit
Shraddha Kapoor in 60k outfit
fashion

Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in 60k kurti and skirt set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit which is a piece by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses(Instagram/zunailimalik/salechav)
fashion

Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh(Instagram/geneliad)
fashion

Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
The actor rocks embellished sporty separates by Namrata Joshipura (Photo: Instagram/SaraAliKhan)
fashion

Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
Alia Bhatt in the Maldives with friends(Instagram/aliaabhatt )
fashion

Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in 17k rainbow striped bikini

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
Katrina Kaif channels her inner mermaid in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/ThePeacockMagazine)
fashion

Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:40 PM IST
In the last fortnight, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi - opted for edgy thigh-high slit gowns in black
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP