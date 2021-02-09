Looking for what to wear on Valentine's Day? Well, a little black dress is always a good option. It is not just us, but Disha Patani also thinks so and her latest image is testimony to our statement. The Bharat actor is fond of a nice figure-flaunting dress and during the lockdown, she gave us an idea of her dress collection when she shared a few images of herself.

The latest post that we are talking about shows the actor looking ravishing in a black attire that has a corseted torso and a plunging neckline. She added a pop of green to the look with her accessories. Disha wore a diamond and emerald stone necklace which she teamed with a pair of floral-shaped statement-making emerald earrings.

The actor also stole our hearts with her makeup skills. Her glam featured perfectly blended fierce green and golden eyeshadow which she teamed with bronzer, subtle blush, lots of highlighter and a nude glossy lip. Disha even left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down adding a romantic vibe to the ensemble. She posted the image on her Instagram account with a couple of emojis as the caption.

Isn't this look great for your Valentine's Day date? We are a fan of Disha Patani's dress collection. Check out some of the dresses that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang. The 2020 release also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She even made an appearance in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 where she grooved to the song Do You Love Me. Her upcoming projects include Radhe in which Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. She is also currently shooting for the film KTina which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

