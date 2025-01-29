Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her under 500: Celebrate this season of love without breaking the bank

Who said love has to come with a hefty price tag? This Valentine’s Day, we’re making romance affordable, fun, and stress-free! If you’re planning to surprise your partner, spoil your bestie, or even treat yourself (because why not?), we’ve got the perfect gifts, all under Rs.500! Because let’s face it, love isn’t about how much you spend, but about the thought, effort, and little moments that make someone smile. Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her(Pexels)

Now, we know the struggle of last-minute gift shopping such as rushing through stores, scrolling endlessly, and battling the eternal question: “Will they actually like this?” But here’s the good news: you don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket to find something cute, meaningful, and totally swoon-worthy. And let’s be honest, no one needs another generic teddy bear or a cliché heart-shaped pillow. The best gifts are the ones that show you get them, their inside jokes, their weird obsessions, their little joys.

So, if you’re ready to win at Valentine’s gifting without maxing out your wallet, keep reading! We’ve got the ultimate list of budget-friendly presents that prove you don’t need to spend big to make someone feel extra special. At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day isn’t about expensive gifts but about making your loved ones feel special in the most thoughtful ways. So go ahead, pick something fun, meaningful, and budget-friendly because love is priceless.

Gifts under ₹ 500 for her:

This chic off-white potli clutch from Anouk is the perfect addition to any outfit! It’s perfect for a wedding or a night out as this striped beauty will add that elegant touch to your partner’s look. Compact, stylish, and oh-so-versatile, it’s perfect for carrying essentials while staying on-trend.

This bold gold-plated chunky ring from Yellow Chimes is adjustable for the perfect fit, it’s a statement piece that’s sure to elevate any outfit, from casual daywear to a glamorous evening look.

Get your partner to pucker up with CVB’s Handaiyan Set of 6 Liquid Matte Lipsticks! If she’s feeling bold or subtle, this set has the perfect shade for every mood. These long-lasting, smudge-proof lipsticks are her secret weapon for an all-day, all-night lip look that stays fresh without the hassle.

Remind her of the good times with this sleek black watch from CRESTELLO! With its classic brass dial and trendy black straps, it’s the perfect accessory to add sophistication to any outfit. Whether at the office or out for brunch, this watch ensures she’s always on time and on point.

Give her skin the royal treatment with Shahnaz Husain’s Shalife Plus Complete Skin Care & Revival Mini Kit. Packed with goodness, these 10g mini marvels offer everything her skin needs to stay fresh, revived, and glowing. Whether it’s the nourishing moisturiser or the rejuvenating face pack, each product works wonders, leaving her skin feeling like it’s been pampered at a spa.

Gifts under ₹ 500 for him:

Switch it up with ZEVORA’s Men Reversible Textured Belt which is the ultimate blend of style and function! Featuring two stunning looks in one, this belt lets him match his outfit with ease. Whether he is heading to work or a weekend brunch, the reversible design offers versatility like never before. The sleek texture and premium finish add a touch of elegance, while the sturdy build ensures it’s his go-to accessory for years to come.

Block out the sun and make him look effortlessly cool with Mast & Harbour’s UV-protected square sunglasses. Whether he is cruising the streets or chilling by the pool, these shades will keep his eyes safe and your style game strong.

A sleek, textured wallet from WROGN is all he needs to keep his essentials organised in style. With its two-fold design, it’s perfect for him to store his cards and cash. He can keep it in his pocket for a subtle yet sophisticated look.

This fragrance isn’t just a scent; it’s an experience. With its bold, sensual notes, it’s perfect for the man who wants to leave a lasting impression. Fresh, sophisticated, and irresistible, this will surely be his new signature scent.

Add a dash of luxury to his wrist with this silver-toned stainless steel watch from CRESTELLO. With its sleek bracelet style and refined design, this watch is perfect for any occasion, and will always keep him stylish and punctual, all while turning heads.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her FAQs Can I find meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts under ₹ 500? Absolutely! Thoughtful gifts don’t have to be expensive. From personalised trinkets and cute accessories to fun experiences and sweet treats, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that show you care.

Is a budget gift as special as an expensive one? Of course! The price of a gift doesn’t define its value—it’s the thought behind it that counts. A meaningful, well-chosen gift (even under ₹500) can be way more special than something pricey but impersonal.

Where can I buy budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts? You can find great options online on sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, or even at local stores, gift shops, and flea markets. If you’re feeling creative, DIY gifts can also be a super affordable and heartfelt option!

What are some unique Valentine’s gifts under ₹ 500? You can go beyond the usual chocolates and teddy bears! Think quirky mugs, customised keychains, fun board games, scented candles, or even a handwritten letter with a small keepsake. The best gifts are the ones that feel personal and thoughtful.

