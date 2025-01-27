Valentine’s Day 2025: Best 8 gifts to make him swoon and fall for you all over again

Valentine’s Day 2025 is right around the corner, and let’s face it, picking the perfect gift for him can be a real challenge. You want something that shows you care, but also keeps things fun and fresh. No pressure, right? Well, don’t sweat it. We’ve got you covered with some epic gift ideas that will have him grinning from ear to ear. From quirky surprises to sentimental gestures, there’s something for every type of guy. Valentine’s Day 2025: Epic gifts to make him(Pexels)

For the guy who’s always on the go, a sleek new backpack or a stylish set of joggers could be a total game-changer. Something practical, yet trendy, will make him think of you every time he uses it, whether he’s off to work, a weekend getaway, or just running errands.

Now, if he’s the type who appreciates a bit of self-care, why not treat him to something that’ll help him unwind? Think luxurious skincare sets, a set of bath bombs, or even a fancy cologne that he’ll use to smell irresistible every day. Trust us, he’ll love the idea of indulging in a little pampering. And for a gift that’s guaranteed to bring a smile, why not go for something quirky and fun? A lighthearted gift, like a funny T-shirt with a cool design or a personalised item with a playful twist, shows you’ve put thought into making him laugh. It’s a reminder that Valentine’s Day is about enjoying each other’s company and having fun. These gifts add a touch of humour and personality, making them memorable and sure to bring some joy to his day!

Loading Suggestions...

Best gift ideas for him:

Scent-sational gifts: Perfumes and deos

A good fragrance can be a game-changer. Be it a bold cologne or a refreshing deo, the right scent has the power to make him feel like a million bucks. Imagine gifting him that signature fragrance he’ll wear every day, leaving a trail of charm wherever he goes. Plus, who doesn’t love smelling good while getting up close and personal? It’s a gift that’s always a hit, and trust us, he’ll be smelling irresistible all day long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Comfy, cool and casual: T-shirts and shirts

A wardrobe staple that never goes out of style! These gifts are perfect for the guy who loves comfort but also wants to look effortlessly stylish. They’re super versatile, making it easy for him to rock them with jeans, shorts, or even under a blazer. Just pick a style that matches his vibe because no one can ever have too many shirts!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bags that bag attention: Trendy bags

A trendy bag is the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit. From chic backpacks to stylish crossbody bags, a great bag not only holds all his essentials but also serves as the ultimate fashion statement. He’ll appreciate the practicality with a dose of style. Bonus points if you go for one with a bold, eye-catching design.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Aisha: Channeling Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments

Step up your game: Sneakers

Gift him a pair that combines comfort, style, and a bit of swagger, and watch his street style game soar. Be it classic kicks or the latest in high-fashion footwear, sneakers are a fun way to add some personality to his look. Perfect for everything from brunch dates to spontaneous adventures, a great pair of sneakers will have him stepping out with confidence.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Time to shine: Watches

Time is precious, so why not give him something stylish to keep track of it? A chic watch is the ultimate accessory to take any outfit from basic to dashing. Whether it’s a minimalistic design for the understated guy or a bold, statement-making piece for the adventurous soul, a watch adds an instant touch of class.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Fitness essentials: Gear up for gains

Help him level up his workout routine with some fitness essentials that’ll make every rep feel like a breeze. Be it joggers, t-shirts or shorts, these gifts scream motivation. And hey, a little encouragement never hurt anyone, right? Perfect for the gym junkie or the guy who’s just starting his fitness journey, these gifts are all about making gains in style!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Myntra fwd HAULidays FEST is LIVE: Enjoy 50-90% off on the trendiest clothes

Self-care done right: Pamper him

Because everyone deserves a little pampering! Give him the ultimate self-care experience with grooming kits, face masks, or luxe body lotions. After all, who says self-care is just for the ladies? From a refreshing shave to a soothing skincare routine, these gifts show him that relaxation is just as important as a hard day’s work.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Accessories that pop: Stylish add-ons

It’s all in the details! Add the perfect finishing touch to his outfit with stylish accessories that’ll make him stand out in the best way. From funky hats to statement bracelets, the right accessory can elevate his style game. These little additions are all about letting his personality shine through.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Valentine’s Day 2025 is the perfect opportunity to show him just how well you know him. The key is to make your gifts thoughtful, fun, and uniquely his. After all, gifts that reflect his personality and passions are the ones he’ll cherish most. So let your creativity shine and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

Similar stories for you:

Best watches for men: Top 8 timeless styles that are pure arm candy

Amp up your style in 2025: The hottest sneaker trends for men and women

Best digital watches for men: Top picks for style and functionality

Valentine’s Day 2025: Gift ideas for him FAQs What’s the best gift for a guy who’s hard to shop for? If he’s tough to shop for, go for something personalised—like a custom-made item or a memorable experience. A gift that reflects his unique interests, like a quirky T-shirt or a gadget that he’ll actually use, is always a safe bet. Plus, experiences like a weekend getaway or a fun activity together are gifts that keep on giving!

Can I give a fragrance as a Valentine’s Day gift? Yes! A fragrance is an excellent gift for Valentine’s Day because it’s personal, thoughtful, and timeless. Choose a scent that suits his personality—whether it’s bold and spicy or light and fresh. A fragrance always adds that extra touch of charm, and it’s something he’ll wear every day, thinking of you with every spritz!

Are accessories a good Valentine’s Day gift? Absolutely! Accessories like watches, bags, or stylish sunglasses are not only practical but also add personality to his wardrobe. The best part? They’re easy to match with different outfits and can serve as daily reminders of how thoughtful you are.

How can I make a fitness-related gift feel more special for Valentine’s Day? For a fitness-loving guy, think beyond the gym gear and add a personal twist—maybe a gym bag with his initials, a fitness tracker to help him track his progress, or a set of workout clothes in his favourite colours. You can also make it extra special by planning a workout date together, whether it’s a fun hike, a fitness class, or just a chill yoga session.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.