While sustainability has been the buzzword in beauty and fashion industry for quite some time now, another phenomenon to have gained traction is cruelty-free cosmetics. Referring to the beauty products that haven’t been tested on animals, or do not contain any ingredients derived from animals, there is increasing curiosity about such range of cosmetics. And it has brought vegan beauty products into the spotlight.

Vegan cosmetic products use raw materials of botanical, vegetable and mineral origin. “Over the past few years, awareness about vegan, natural and organic products has increased, which has led to the increase in demand for products that offer clean beauty,” says Rupali Sharma, founder, Aegte Organics, a skin care brand.

Muskaan Mundhra, director of cosmetic brand Serein, admits that since the pandemic consumer preference has shifted towards eco-friendly products. “People are becoming cautious and aware of the labels that have more open, sustainable and eco-friendly approach,” she says.

Also, use of completely vegan products may lower the chances of skin problems such as rashes, allergies, skin inflammation and other skin diseases. “We believe vegan products are very safe even for sensitive skin as it is free from allergic ingredients such as milk, eggs etc,” says Sharma.

No wonder, brands are attempting to use plant based products to manufacture vegan cosmetics. “All the ingredients we use are vegan and dermatologically tested. Rose geranium, lavender, grapefruit, berry add a wonderful subtle note to vegan custom-made lipstick,” says Bhakti Bhanushali, co-founder, Karibo Cosmetics.

When it comes to storing vegan products, it is more or less similar to storing normal products. “All cosmetic products should be stored away from moisture, mostly in a defined cool or dry place,” suggests Mundhra.

Vegan cosmetics: Beauty with compassion

‘Organic doesn’t mean cruelty-free’

People often confuse organic, vegan and cruelty-free as the same concept but their essence is quite different from one another.

“Vegan cosmetics don’t contain any animal-derived ingredients,” says Mundhra, adding, “Organic cosmetics are usually made of extracts from Nature such as rose petals, honey, beeswax and organic oils. However, it does not necessarily mean that they won’t involve any animal-derived ingredients.”