WATCH: Sara Ali Khan plays sexy seductress in black bikini top, ruffled skirt

Sara Ali Khan is one stylish Bollywood diva and the 25-year-old Pataudi princess is one of the most versatile when it comes to her fashion sense. The actor recently took to her Instagram feed and shared images of herself and proved once again that she can look as stunning in a sexy avatar as she does in her Chikankari ensembles.

Sara posted the black and white images of herself wearing a black bikini top and a matching ruffled skirt with the caption, "Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho. (sic)" Sara's wraparound tied ruffled skirt had a thigh high slit and the Kedarnath actor posed for the photoshoot, shot by Rohan Shreshta, showing off her toned abs and legs as she stood against a picturesque background posing against a wood panelled glass door.

Sara sported minimal nude make-up, and her look was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr who posted a video of Sara and captioned, "Bts with this (bomb emoji. (sic)"

Sara sported no accessories, save for some gold rings, and left her short, shoulder length dark hair in soft waves that framed her smoldering face.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara recently also shared an adorable picture with Dhanush for his birthday to her Instagram story. "Happiest birthday @dhanushkraja. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity, snickers, paneer soda, books, and Carnatic music".

The filming of the movie started in December last year. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of Atrangi Re with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

