Sara Ali Khan in blush pink lehenga set exudes royalty, fans call her Queen

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's love for lehengas has given the fashion world some of its most stunning and iconic looks. Each time she steps out, Sara chooses intricate pieces bound to serve up some major style inspiration. Her latest look for a photoshoot also proves that the star loves making a statement in this ethnic wear.

Looking regal as ever and channelling her royal Pataudi grace, Sara recently starred in a photoshoot for which she wore a bespoke lehenga set. The ensemble is from a designer label called Mishru.

Sara's stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a video of the actor posing in the ensemble on the shoot set. She captioned the reel, "It's a floral galore for this flawless face."

ALSO READ: Jahnvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who wore the icy blue Cinderella dress better

Sara wore a bespoke artisanal handcrafted blush pink lehenga set for the shoot. The set featured a gradient meticulously crafted with French knots.

The blouse in the set had a deep U-neckline and was heavily embroidered with floral work adorned with sequins. The straps were also replete with floral handwork all over.

Sara wore the blouse with a lehenga embellished with matching floral work that blended into a darker red shade on the hem.

The actor completed the look by draping a zari dupatta on her shoulders. The sheer dupatta carried an embroidered floral patti border and sequin work all over.

Sara Ali Khan in a blush pink lehenga set.

Sara accentuated her dreamy look by ditching accessories and allowing the blush pink set to be the star. She left her locks open in a middle-parting and styled them in soft, blow-dried waves.

Glowing skin, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and subtle eye shadow completed her make-up.

Sara's look impressed her fans on social media, and they filled the comments section praising her. A fan even called her "Queen". See some of the comments on the video:

What do you think of Sara's ethnic attire?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON