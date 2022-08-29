Why is it important to re-organize your closet? Expert shares insight

Our closets are typically stacked with a variety of clothing, accessories, and bags, making it challenging to locate certain items when we truly need them. Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can't find the old ones. Additionally, it takes more time to get dressed when you can't find the particular items you want to wear, your jewellery needs to be untangled and arranged, or you have to look for your favourite shoes again. A well-organized closet makes it simpler to get ready, helps keep your clothes fresh and pressed, provides order to chaos, and transforms your wardrobe experience into a pleasure rather than a chore. (Also read: 5 ways to declutter your house)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Neha Vasdev, Image Consultant and Wardrobe Stylist and Founder of Art of finesse, shared insights on the importance of reorganizing your closet.

1. You will save money

Have you ever bought a new t-shirt or pair of black pants, for example, only to get home and then find you have very similar items already in your closet? By re-arranging your wardrobe, you'll be able to see exactly what you have so you won't buy duplicates.

2. You will discover old favourites

Have you lost track of what's in your wardrobe? By re-organizing, you will probably find some clothing lurking at the back or the bottom of your closet that you had completely forgotten about. By re-incorporating them into everyday use, you can create new outfits.

3. You will wear more of your wardrobe more of the time

By putting some clothes storage ideas into place, you can see exactly what you have, so you will wear much more than 20% of what you own.

4. You will create a wider variety of outfits

Everyone knows someone who seems to have a different outfit on every time you see them, I bet if you peeked into their closet, you would see that it is super organized.

5. Your clothes will last much longer

By storing everything correctly, you'll find that your clothes retain their hanger shape and last much longer, meaning you'll be able to wear them for many more years to come. For instance, you'll want a nice wide, supportive hanger for your blazers to ensure they retain their shape at the shoulders.

