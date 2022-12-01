Wing the Y2K trend with butterfly tops

Fashion is known to get reinvented every few years. Similar is the case with the butterfly top, which is the newest to hit the glamour world, yet again, with its classic Y2K charm and sensual style. The bra-style, midriff top has been donned by celebrities from all over the world in its sparkly avatar and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani’s recent outing just proved that it will never go out of style.

Of late, butterfly tops and motifs have made their way on to fashion runways as well. “When the fashion house Blumarine debuted their spring/summer 2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week, the runway was replete with butterfly motifs,” says stylist Yashasvi Mehlawat.

Mariah Carey donned the iconic pink-and-green bedazzled butterfly top by Emanuel Ungaro with low-rise jeans at the VH1 Divas Live Concert in 2000 (Photo: Instagram)

Ever since singer Mariah Carey stunned her fans at the VH1 Divas Live Concert in 2000 when she donned the iconic pink-and-green bedazzled butterfly top by Emanuel Ungaro with low-rise jeans, the insect motif top has been a popular pick for many.

“Butterflies were always a part of the early 2000s fashion, be it hair clips or even bags. In 1995, butterflies graced the runway at Versace’s spring/summer show. The Gen Z like comfort with their style. So they add their own twist to acclaimed fashion trends,” explains Mehlawat.

Meanwhile, the noughties trend seems to be very fitting as it gives out a positive message in the post-pandemic era. Stylist Lakshmi Babu shares, “The humble butterfly is a symbol of rebirth and freedom after the pandemic. As we come out of our cocoon, re-emerge and take flight, donning fashion’s new flighty insect as bra tops, accessories only makes sense.”

Salma Hayek wore the butterfly top with a low-rise skirt in the early 2000s (Photo: Instagram)

Besides Carey, even actor Salma Hayek once donned the butterfly top for a magazine with a low-rise skirt in the early 2000s. Over the years, fashionistas like Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens have adorned its remixed versions.

Olivia Rodrigo in a sequinned butterfly top with low rise jeans (Photo: Instagram)

While Hudgens nailed the look at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (in the US) in a turquoise shade, with high-waisted denim shorts, Rodrigo styled it with low-rise jeans.

Kiara Advani in a white butterfly top (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Closer to home, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Advani have been upholding the trend too. While Kapoor recently opted to style it with a sparkly thigh-high slit skirt, Advani played it safe, as she teamed a white butterfly top with a gold pleated midi skirt.

STYLE IT RIGHT

Janhvi Kapoor in an embellished butterfly top (Photo: Instagram)

You can go for a denim-on-denim look and add a diamond choker, chunky bedazzled bracelets and strappy heels, all in bright colours to add that pop. For a glam look, style it with a leather skirt, pants or a low-waist mini skirt. A crochet butterfly top can make for a great choice as a beach outfit too. You can also wear it over shirts, ribbed turtlenecks or layer it with a mesh shrug. Also, you can create a monotone with a full-sleeved bodysuit and a butterfly top over it.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

Vanessa Hudgens in a turquoise shade butterfly top with high-waisted denim shorts at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, US (Photo: Instagram)

Don’t overdo the style by pairing the butterfly top with denims, pants or skirts

With strappy colour-blocking heels, either keep the neck bare, with chunky hoops in the ear, or wear a choker with stacked bracelets

No accessory on the neck should cut the beautiful neckline of the butterfly top

Don’t shy away from the bling, sometimes bling paired up with basics makes your outfit a winner

Don’t think you can’t ace it. Be it a modest or a bold style, add a bit of you to it and you are ready to kill.