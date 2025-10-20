World’s heaviest gold dress unveiled in Dubai: Weighs over 10kg, features 24-carat gold, precious stones worth 9.65 cr

Saudi Arabia, long synonymous with luxury and extravagance, has now set a dazzling new benchmark in fashion with a ₹9.65 crore dress crafted entirely from 24-carat gold. Heaviest gold dress in the world unveiled at Middle East Jewellery Show. (Instagram/@alromaizanuae)

Dubbed the “Dubai Dress,” this record-breaking creation comes from Al Romaizan, a premier Saudi gold and jewellery brand, and is rewriting the rules of opulence on the global stage. (Also read: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Ambani ladies’ stunning ethnic looks for Diwali 2025 fashion inspiration )

Inspiration behind world’s heaviest gold dress

Weighing over 10 kilograms (around 22 pounds), the dress holds the title of the heaviest gold dress in the world. Adorned with vibrant precious stones, it’s a visual spectacle of luxury and craftsmanship. The ensemble is completed with a full set of gold accessories, including a crown, earrings, a necklace, and a waist ornament called “Hiyar,” with the necklace alone tipping the scales at nearly 9 kilograms.

The design of the Dubai Dress draws heavily from traditional Emirati culture, with intricate patterns and carvings reflecting the UAE’s rich heritage. Details like the gold bracelet extending along the arm and the elaborate crown highlight the meticulous artistry that went into this one-of-a-kind creation.

Where and how was the Dubai Dress unveiled

The dress made its grand debut at the 56th Middle East Watch and Jewellery Show in Sharjah, the largest jewellery event in the region, where it earned official recognition from Guinness World Records. The event showcased over 500 local and international exhibitors, featuring around 1,800 designers and artisans from across the globe.

“This masterpiece represents the UAE’s vision to lead globally and showcases Dubai as a premier destination for gold and jewellery enthusiasts, while celebrating the distinctive creativity of Emirati artisans,” said Mohsen Al Dhaibani, Deputy Manager at Al Romaizan Gold, during the exhibition at Expo Sharjah.

He added, “By setting this record, we are sending a message to the world: the UAE can seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, securing its place at the forefront of the global gold and jewellery industry.”