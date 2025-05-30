Would you wear a Basmati rice sack coat worth 1.6 lakh? Internet says it 'proves Americans will buy anything’

If you spend time on the internet, you would know about the ‘Scandinavian scarf’ controversy that ‘white women’ trended online, where they were seen wearing - what Desis call ‘dupattas’ - as ‘Scandinavian scarves’ (often without attributing it to South Asian culture). Seems like the new Scandinavian scarf is a Basmati rice sack. A woman tries on a Basmati rice sack coat worth ₹ 1.66 lakh.

In a video that is getting widely circulated on social media, a TikTok user, Sachi Rajguroo, can be seen visiting a clothing store where she can be seen trying on a long jacket made out of a Basmati rice sack. What stumped the internet was the price tag of the jacket!

‘Basmati rice is the newest Scandinavian scarf’

Per Sachi's TikTok video, which she captioned, “POV Basmati rice is the newest Scandinavian scarf,” the Basmati rice sack coat is worth $1,950 ( ₹1.66 lakh), which is approximately $2,000. The clip shows her stumbling upon a bizarre fashion find in a boutique - a long coat made entirely from a Royal Basmati Rice sack.

The long coat even came with an interesting label that called the garment, which is often repurposed in Indian households as a doormat or a grocery bag, as ‘One of a kind’. It also features the Royal Basmati logo all over, and even the weight is printed on the lapel and back.

How did the internet react?

Desi netizens were stumped by this bizarre fashion and the price tag. One user wrote, “First our dupatta was a Scandinavian scarf, now this!! Waiting for Paneer to be branded as Nordic Tofu!” Another commented, “The world has gone mad.”

An Instagram user wrote, “For that price, I’d rather buy enough rice to feed my entire building.” Another Instagram page wrote, “Let’s be honest, most of us grew up seeing these rice bags in our kitchens, not on the runway.” A comment read, “Proving that - if nothing else - Americans really will buy anything.”