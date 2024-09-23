Zendaya rocks a voluminous green dress, reminds us that bubble hemline trend is here to stay. See pics

Get ready to take notes because Zendaya just set the bar sky-high with her stunning bubble dress! While celebs like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are soaking up the Milan Fashion Week vibes, Zendaya was busy turning heads in New York City. She recently reunited with Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler for a Dune: Part Two screening, and trust us, her outfit was a showstopper. Known for her trendsetting style, the Euphoria star never fails to make a statement, and her latest green bubble dress is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others made fashion statement at Dune Part Two premiere: Who wore what ) Zendaya's fashion statement at the Dune: Part Two screening included a structured jacket with a sheer maxi skirt and stunning bubble dress.(Instagram)

Zendaya rocks a bubble dress

Zendaya dazzled at the screening with not one but two incredible looks, each more exclusive than the last! For her first outfit, she chose a stunning teal minidress from Louis Vuitton's Resort 2025 collection, featuring a voluminous bubble hem. The playful design showcased an off-the-shoulder neckline and billowing long sleeves, beautifully balancing elegance and flair while highlighting her toned legs. She completed the look with sleek black stilettos and delicate diamond earrings, pulling her blonde locks back for a chic, runway-ready vibe.

Zendaya in Burberry jacket and sheer skirt

Later in the evening, Zendaya switched up her look, swapping the flouncy frock for a sleek ensemble from Burberry's Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which just made its debut a week ago. As one of the first to rock these pieces, she definitely made an impact—arguably giving the model a run for her money! She sported a tailored white jacket, stylishly divided into three buttoned sections. By fastening all the buttons, she achieved a polished vibe that showcased the high collar and crisp long sleeves perfectly. Adding a playful touch, a small strap adorned with Burberry's iconic plaid peeked out from the jacket, elevating the look even further.

She styled the structured jacket with a sheer black maxi skirt, just like it was presented on the runway. Underneath, she wore opaque black shorts for some coverage, while the flowing pleats of the translucent skirt offered a glimpse of her figure. The thigh-high split really showcased her legs again, perfectly complementing a pair of knotted thong heels. The ivory footwear laced up Zendaya's legs, adding a sultry touch to her otherwise sophisticated ensemble.