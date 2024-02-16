Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others made fashion statement at Dune Part Two premiere: Who wore what

London hosted the world premiere of Dune: Part Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 box office blockbuster Dune: Part One, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The star-studded event was nothing short of a glamorous affair with popular celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh and others gracing the red carpet. The evening brought a heavy dose of fashion, with Zendaya turning heads in a silver bodysuit from Mugler's Autumn-Winter 1995 couture collection. Meanwhile, Florence Pugh stunned in a sequined hooded Valentino gown. From trend-setting gowns to robot suits and metallic trousers, the Dune 2 red carpet was all about futuristic fashion. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and get some style inspiration. London's 'Dune: Part Two' premiere was a star-studded affair, featuring Zendaya in a vintage Mugler bodysuit and Florence Pugh donning a dazzling Valentino gown.

Best Red Carpet Looks from Dune Part Two premiere

Zendaya's see-through robot suit

US actress Zendaya poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the World premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square, central London, on February 15, 2024.(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

The 27-year-old actress arrived at Leicester Square on Thursday (15 February) and turned futuristic in a robotic-style outfit straight out of the archives of Thierry Mugler. The silver bodysuit, taken from Mugler's Autumn-Winter 1995 couture collection, was adorned with colourful sleeves that draped over her from neck to hands. The metallic ensemble also featured transparent plastic cut-outs across her midriff and legs. When first introduced in 1995, the robotic bodysuit came with a matching headpiece and was modelled on the catwalk with a sheer black cape. To make it her own, Zendaya added a sparkling diamond necklace to the already striking look.

Florence Pugh in hooded Valentino gown

British actress Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the World premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square, central London, on February 15, 2024.(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Florence Pugh made a magnificent appearance in a hooded gown covered in shimmering russet brown sequins on the red carpet of Dune Part 2. Her glamorous gown was exquisitely crafted, with the draped hood extending into a plunging neckline, the low back silhouette and the molten train trailing behind her adding an extra touch of drama. Pugh swept her pixie cut into a sleek, wavy hairdo, and further enhanced the look with diamond-encrusted cuffs - one on each wrist - and a metallic silver manicure.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann

Actor Timothee Chalamet attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

In the second of the two-part epic science fiction film, Timothée Chalamet, who leads the cast as the exiled Duke Paul Atreides, wore a black, oversized t-shirt with silver Haider Ackermann slacks and black moccasins. The shimmering silver studded neckline, oversized sleeve silhouette and skinny metallic trousers ticked all the right boxes for a trendy look. With his perfectly gelled hair, a pair of brown shoes and a charming smile, he is sure to steal your heart.

Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Dior

US British actress Anya Taylor-Joy poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the World premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two".(AFP)

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the film. The actress turned heads at the premiere in a white hooded gown with accordion pleats. She channelled avant-garde bridal wear in a bespoke Dior look, featuring a sheer white cotton organza cape with a hood. It was draped over a plunging pleated silk gown. She completed the look with open-toed Dior shoes. Her glam make-up included winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of bold red lipstick.

Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton gown

French actress Lea Seydoux poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the World premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square, central London.(Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Lea Seydoux stole the spotlight on the red carpet in an intricately embroidered Louis Vuitton gown. Drenched in glitter and glamour, the sheer gown featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, a bodycon fit and enchanting silver sequin embellishments adorning the fabric of her gown. What really caught the attention of fashionistas was the silver netted extended fabric attached to the sleeves and hem of her dress, adding a touch of drama. With a diamond necklace, transparent high heels, glam make-up and loose hair, she completed her head-turning look.