All Souls’ Day 2023: Date, history, significance, wishes, messages and quotes to share

All Souls' Day, also known as the Feast of All Souls, is a solemn and significant observance in the liturgical calendar of the Christian faith. According to the Christian calendar, it is observed on 2 November each year in several nations. Many Christian denominations within the Roman Catholic communion pray on this day for all the faithful who have died, those baptised Christians who are said to be in purgatory, having died with the penalty of lesser sins. This day is dedicated to remembering and praying for the souls of the departed, particularly those in purgatory, who are believed to be on their way to heaven but in need of purification. From date, and history to wishes and quotes, here is everything you need to know about this day. This image taken in Puruliya village shows people marking the All Souls’ Day, which remembers the loved ones who have died. (Sanghamitra Sarkar/2016 Sony World Photography Awards)

All Souls’ Day 2023 date and history

All Souls’ Day will be celebrated on Thursday, November 2 right after Halloween on October 31 and All Saints’ Day on November 1. The tradition of offering prayers for the deceased has its roots in old writings, particularly in 2 Maccabees 12:42–46. However, the venerated Roman Catholic saint St. Odilo of Cluny is credited with creating a particular day for intercession for the deceased souls. This custom is thought to have been established at St. Odilo's abbey of Cluny somewhere between 998 and 1030. The event began in a small area and quickly expanded to other monasteries and dioceses around France. Since its adoption in Rome in the fourteenth century, it has become a universal holiday in the Western Catholic tradition.

Significance of All Souls’ Day

All Souls' Day is significant as Christians believe that prayers and intercessions can help the souls of the departed find peace. During the event, rituals include burning candles, giving food donations to the needy, attending a special Requiem Mass and placing flowers on graves. "Dies Irae", a well-known Latin hymn, is sung during the Requiem Mass celebrated in many churches on All Souls' Day. It is sung wholeheartedly in honour of the souls who have left this world and perhaps gone to heaven.

Wishes, messages and quotes to share on All Souls’ Day:

"On this All Souls' Day, may the souls of our departed loved ones find eternal peace and rest in the arms of God."

"As we remember our dearly departed, may their souls be bathed in the divine light of God's love. Praying for peace for them."

"In loving memory of those we've lost, may their souls continue to inspire us with their love and memories."

"All Souls' Day reminds us that death is not the end, but a transition to a higher realm. May our dear departed find eternal peace and happiness."

"The souls we've lost may be gone, but they are never forgotten. They live on in our cherished memories and in the love they've left behind."

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." — Thomas Campbell

"Life is eternal, and love is immortal, and death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight." — Rossiter W. Raymond

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me." — John 14:1 (Bible)

"The dead are not lost to us; they are only invisible, and we shall find them when we arrive in heaven." — François Fénelon

