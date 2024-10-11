Ayudha Puja 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, history and significance of Shashtra Puja

Ayudha Puja, also referred to as Shashtra Puja or Astra Puja, is a significant festival observed during Maha Navratri, especially in South India. On this day, people worship the tools and equipment they use in their daily lives. The celebration takes place on the ninth day, or Navami Tithi, of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina, coinciding with Navratri. From date to history, scroll down to know more about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: Top 30 wishes, images, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones ) On Ayudha Puja, devotees worship tools and equipment.(Canva)

Ayudha Puja 2024 Date and Timing

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the significant festival of Ayudha Puja will be observed on Saturday, October 12. The auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat - 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM

Duration - 00 hours 46 minutes

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:06 PM on October 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024

Ayudha Puja 2024 Significance

Ayudha Puja is a significant day for performing Shastra Puja, celebrated widely across India, particularly in South Indian states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. On this auspicious occasion, devotees express gratitude by worshipping their weapons, tools, and equipment used in daily life. Many also offer prayers to their books, as they are seen as instruments of knowledge and earning, symbolising personal "shastras."

Ayudha Puja 2024 History

According to legend, Ayudha Puja is linked to the epic battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, who had taken the form of a buffalo. After a fierce nine-day struggle that culminated on the eve of Navami, Durga triumphed over Mahishasura using the powers and weapons bestowed upon her by the gods. The Ayudha Puja ritual serves as an act of reverence for the weapons and tools she employed in this legendary conflict.

Ayudha Puja 2024 Rituals

During Ayudha Puja, people engage in several rituals, starting with cleaning their homes and purifying tools and weapons. They perform the puja by applying haldi (turmeric), kumkum (vermilion), and sandalwood paste to the objects. On this auspicious day, books, accounting materials, and even vehicles are also worshipped. People place a tilak on their equipment, offer flowers, chant Vedic mantras, and seek blessings for prosperity and protection.