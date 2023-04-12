Bohag Bihu 2023: Date, history, significance, 7-day celebration of the Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is one of the biggest festivals of Assam and marks the first day of Hindu unisolar calendar, and the beginning of Assamese new Year. The 7-day festival will be celebrated from April 14, 2023 (Friday) to April 20, 2023 (Thursday) this year. Bihu is celebrated thrice in a year. Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the seeding period and falls in the second week of April every year. The other two - Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu are celebrated in October and January respectively. Rong means joy in Assamese and Rongali Bihu is the time for joy and happiness for Assamese community as they celebrate each day of the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. (See pics: Rongali Bihu 2023: Here's how Assamese New Year is celebrated in Assam) Rong means joy in Assamese and Rongali Bihu is the time for joy and happiness for Assamese community as they celebrate each day of the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm.(Parveen Kumar/HT)

When is Bohag Bihu starting

Bohag Bihu will begin on April 14, 2023 and conclude on April 20, 2023 this year.

How Bohag Bihu is celebrated over 7 days

The seven days of Bohag Bihu are celebrated differently. The first day or Garu Bihu is dedicated to cattle and on this day people take their cattle to river, bathe them, adorn them with garlands, pain their horns and hoofs and pray for their well-being. The second day of the festival is called Manuh Bihu, wherein people wake up early in the morning, apply turmeric paste on their bodies and take bath. Delicious traditional dishes like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, Poka Mithoi among others. are made. People meet and greet each other and exchange gifts. The third day of the festival is called Guxai Bihu, dedicated to worshipping household deities. The fourth day is called Taator Bihu or Bihu for the handlooms. The fifth day is called Nangolor Bihu, dedicated to farm equipment, while the sixth day is called GharosiaJibar Bihu, which is celebrated for domestic animals. The final day of the festival is celebrated as Chera Bihu which is celebrated with much enthusiasm.

History

It is said that Bihu is an ancient festival and was even celebrated back in 3500 BC when people made fire sacrifices for better harvest. It is said that an agrarian tribe who lived in the north-eastern part of the world thousands of years back celebrated the festival.

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu signals the start of the seeding season. During Bohag Bihu celebrations, traditional musical instruments like dhol, pepa, gogona, toka, taal are played and young men and women dance to the traditional tunes.The first day of the Hindu solar calendar is celebrated in states of Punjab as Baisakhi, Tamil Nadhu as Puthandu, Vishu in Kerala, Pohela Baisakh in West Bengal and so on. While the traditions of the spring harvest festival across the country differ slightly, the spirit remains the same.

