Maa Durga empowers us with her 9 blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, devotion and power. For Bengalis, Durga Pujo is the most important festival. Even though we are away from Bengal, we want to celebrate this festival with the same enthusiasm. Bongs of Urbania Pujo: 5 years of celebrating Durga Pujo with enthusiasm and unity (File Photo)

With this thought in mind, the Bongs of Urbania Pujo started in 2019 at Rustomjee Thane. At that time, this puja was started with few members but now it’s a big community affair which is strengthening the bond. The puja begins with a grand ceremony called "Mahalaya", then followed by the five days of ultimate festivity.

During the puja, there are stalls selling a variety of food, selling items from different parts of India, cultural programs, art competitions, quizzes and dance performances. These programs are enjoyed by people of all ages. We want the younger generation to understand, feel and respect our heritage.

Even though we are away from Bengal, we want to keep our traditions alive. This year, we will celebrate 5th year of our Pujo. With the support of everyone, we hope to continue this journey.

Here's hoping Maa Durga inspires all of us with positivity, strength, wisdom and devotion. Happy Pujo!

