Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know about the significance of 9 colours of Navratri. Today's shade is orange
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Each day of Navratri has a special colour. Learn why you should wear them.
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri is observed in the Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during these days. Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, marking Lord Ram's birth. Since Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the first month of the Hindu calendar, devotees perform pujas and offer prayers to begin the year with the Goddess Durga's blessings. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and ends on April 7.
What are the 9 colours of Chaitra Navratri?
Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is associated with a special colour, each carrying deep spiritual significance. As per Drik Pachang, here are the colours of each day of Chaitra Navratri 2025:
|Day Number
|Significant colour
|Day 1
|Orange
|Day 2
|White
|Day 3
|Red
|Day 4
|Royal Blue
|Day 5
|Yellow
|Day 6
|Green
|Day 7
|Grey
|Day 8
|Purple
|Day 9
|Peacock Green
Significance of each colour of Chaitra Navratri
Each colour of the nine days carries a special meaning. Wearing them attracts blessings based on their qualities.
- Orange- The first day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shailaputri. Worshipping Goddess Durga wearing orange instils a sense of positivity and enthusiasm.
- White-Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. White is a colour of innocence and purity. Worshipping the divine by wearing this colour on day two gives one a sense of inner peace.
- Red- Goddess Chandraghanta is prayed to on the third day. Red is the colour that symbolises passion, vigour, and vitality. Red is the preferred colour of chunri for the Goddess (traditional scarf.)
- Royal blue- This colour embodies richness, tranquillity, and depth. It also reflects the divine Goddess' calming yet powerful nature. Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day.
- Yellow- This colour is lively and uplifts the mood of the wearer. Goddess Skandamata is prayed to on this day.
- Green- The colour green channels a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayni is venerated and worshipped.
- Grey- Grey symbolises a down-to-earth nature, along with strength and resilience to overcome obstacles. Goddess Kalaratri is prayed on the seventh day.
- Purple- Wearing this colour and worshipping the Goddess on the eighth day attracts spiritual opulence and richness. The eighth day's avatar is Goddess Mahagauri.
- Peacock green- This colour is linked to compassion. The ninth day's avatar is Goddess Siddhidatri.
