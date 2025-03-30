Menu Explore
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know about the significance of 9 colours of Navratri. Today's shade is orange

Mar 30, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Each day of Navratri has a special colour. Learn why you should wear them. 

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri is observed in the Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during these days. Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, marking Lord Ram's birth. Since Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the first month of the Hindu calendar, devotees perform pujas and offer prayers to begin the year with the Goddess Durga's blessings. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and ends on April 7.

Nine avatars of Goddess Durga, symbolising various facets of life, are celebrated during Navratri. (Pexels)
Nine avatars of Goddess Durga, symbolising various facets of life, are celebrated during Navratri. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri, full list of 9 days of fasting and all you need to know

What are the 9 colours of Chaitra Navratri?

Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is associated with a special colour, each carrying deep spiritual significance. As per Drik Pachang, here are the colours of each day of Chaitra Navratri 2025:

Day NumberSignificant colour
Day 1Orange
Day 2 White
Day 3Red
Day 4Royal Blue
Day 5Yellow
Day 6Green
Day 7Grey
Day 8Purple
Day 9Peacock Green

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2025:7 rituals and practices for divine blessings from Goddess Durga

Significance of each colour of Chaitra Navratri

Each colour of the nine days carries a special meaning. Wearing them attracts blessings based on their qualities.

Each colour of Navratri has a special importance. It is recommended devotees wear these colours. (HT/file photo)
Each colour of Navratri has a special importance. It is recommended devotees wear these colours. (HT/file photo)

  • Orange- The first day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shailaputri. Worshipping Goddess Durga wearing orange instils a sense of positivity and enthusiasm.
  • White-Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day. White is a colour of innocence and purity. Worshipping the divine by wearing this colour on day two gives one a sense of inner peace.
  • Red- Goddess Chandraghanta is prayed to on the third day. Red is the colour that symbolises passion, vigour, and vitality. Red is the preferred colour of chunri for the Goddess (traditional scarf.)
  • Royal blue- This colour embodies richness, tranquillity, and depth. It also reflects the divine Goddess' calming yet powerful nature. Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day.
  • Yellow- This colour is lively and uplifts the mood of the wearer. Goddess Skandamata is prayed to on this day.
  • Green- The colour green channels a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. On the sixth day, Goddess Katyayni is venerated and worshipped.
  • Grey- Grey symbolises a down-to-earth nature, along with strength and resilience to overcome obstacles. Goddess Kalaratri is prayed on the seventh day.
  • Purple- Wearing this colour and worshipping the Goddess on the eighth day attracts spiritual opulence and richness. The eighth day's avatar is Goddess Mahagauri.
  • Peacock green- This colour is linked to compassion. The ninth day's avatar is Goddess Siddhidatri.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know about the significance of 9 colours of Navratri. Today's shade is orange
