Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know about the significance of 9 colours of Navratri. Today's shade is orange

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri is observed in the Chaitra month (March-April) in the Hindu calendar. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during these days. Chaitra Navratri concludes with Ram Navami, marking Lord Ram's birth. Since Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the first month of the Hindu calendar, devotees perform pujas and offer prayers to begin the year with the Goddess Durga's blessings. This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 30 and ends on April 7. Nine avatars of Goddess Durga, symbolising various facets of life, are celebrated during Navratri. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar: Start and end date of Navratri, full list of 9 days of fasting and all you need to know

What are the 9 colours of Chaitra Navratri?

Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is associated with a special colour, each carrying deep spiritual significance. As per Drik Pachang, here are the colours of each day of Chaitra Navratri 2025:

Day Number Significant colour Day 1 Orange Day 2 White Day 3 Red Day 4 Royal Blue Day 5 Yellow Day 6 Green Day 7 Grey Day 8 Purple Day 9 Peacock Green View All Prev Next

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2025:7 rituals and practices for divine blessings from Goddess Durga

Significance of each colour of Chaitra Navratri

Each colour of the nine days carries a special meaning. Wearing them attracts blessings based on their qualities.

Each colour of Navratri has a special importance. It is recommended devotees wear these colours. (HT/file photo)