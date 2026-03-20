Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Know puja vidhi, samagri, bhog, and auspicious colour of the day
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, worshipped on day 2 of Navratri, symbolises virtues like penance and self-discipline.
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Chaitra Navratri kicked off on March 19 and will continue until March 27, culminating in Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram. During these nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms, Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. The festival concludes with prayers for Lord Ram. Here’s everything you need to know about Day 2 of Navratri. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Start and end dates, full 9-day fasting guide, colours and Maa Durga avatars to worship )
Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini
According to Drik Panchang, Maa Brahmacharini, worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2025, is associated with Mangal and is considered the bestower of all fortunes. Devotees seek her blessings to attain virtues like penance, self-discipline, detachment, and restraint.
Maa Brahmacharini is revered in her unmarried form. After being born as the daughter of Daksha Prajapati, she undertook intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Hindu mythology says she meditated for 1,000 years, surviving on fruits and flowers, followed by 100 years on leafy greens while sleeping on the floor.
She eventually fasted for 3,000 years, consuming only Bilva leaves, before undertaking complete fasting without food or water. She is depicted walking barefoot, holding a jap mala (prayer beads) in her right hand and a kamandal (holy pot) in her left.
Colour of the day
Each day of Navratri has a corresponding colour. For day 2, the auspicious colour is green, symbolising nature, growth, fertility, peace, and serenity. Wearing green is believed to bring tranquillity and blessings from Maa Brahmacharini, while also representing new beginnings.
Puja vidhi, samagri, and bhog
On this day, devotees sprinkle Gangajal at the place of worship and on Maa Brahmacharini’s idol. Offerings include jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood, placed in a kalash. The deity is also given an abhishek with milk, curd, and honey, and a special bhog of sugar is prepared in her honour.
Mantra, prayers, and stuti
- Shri Brahmacharini Mantra:
ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah
- Shri Brahmacharini Prarthana:
दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥
Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu। Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama
- Shri Brahmacharini Stuti:
या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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