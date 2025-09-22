Navratri 2025 day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini worshipped today; know timings, significance, colour, puja vidhi

Navratri 2025 day 2: The nine-day festival of devotion, dance, and cultural vibrance honouring Goddess Durga began on September 22, and will conclude with Dusshera or Vijayadashami on October 2. The second day of Navratri honours Maa Brahmacharini, who represents austerity and devotion, and her blessings ensure a long, fulfilling life, reducing the possibility of untimely death. Read more to discover the significance of Navratri day 2, all the auspicious timing, colours and puja vidhi. Maa Brahmacharini is the second avatar of the Navadurgas, and is worshipped on the second day of Navratri.(Pinterest)

Also Read | Happy Navratri 2025🙏: 50+ wishes, images, greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Who is Maa Brahmacharini? What is Her significance?

Maa Brahmacharini is the second avatar of Goddess Durga and she represents the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati - her story is one of great devotion and austerity. This form is depicted as a bare-footed woman, with a Jap Mala in the right hand and a Kamandal in the left. According to Drik Panchang, the Goddess observed severe penance spanning over several thousand years, surviving on a diet of flowers, fruits and leafy vegetables, in order to win Lord Shiva’s hand in marriage. She followed a strict fasting regimen while she prayed to Lord Shiva, exposing herself to harsh climatic conditions. According to Hindu mythology, she even spent a period without any food or water, when she came to be known as Aparna. She ultimately succeeded in appeasing Lord Shiva, but their union led to her self-immolation, as a wish to be blessed with a father who respects her husband - Lord Shiva - in her next birth.

She is known as Maa Brahmacharini because she was visited by Lord Shiva in the disguise of a Brahmachari, in the final stages of her penance, in order to test her devotion. According to Drik Panchang, the Goddess is associated with Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, as her governing planet. Worshipping Her during Navratri is said to invoke peace of mind, instilling devotees with self-control and perseverance. It emphasises the importance of self-control, purity and unwavering devotion. Her blessings guide the worshippers through the path of divine wisdom and spiritual growth, helping them face life’s challenges with patience and determination.

Navratri day 2 auspicious timings

Following are all the auspicious timings for the second day of Navratri, as per Drik Panchang.

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 am to 05:22 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 am to 06:10 am

Abhijit: 11:49 am to 12:37 pm

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 pm to 03:03 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:16 pm to 06:40 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:16 pm to 07:28 pm

Amrit Kalam: 07:06 am to 08:51 am

Nishita Muhurta: 11:50 pm to 12:37 am, Sept 24

Dwi Pushkara Yoga: 01:40 pm to 04:51 am, Sept 24

Navratri day 2 colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri day 2 is red. It is advisable to wear red for your Navratri rituals and celebrations as it symbolises passion and love. Red is also the preferred colour of chunri offered to the Goddess, and it fills the wearer with vigour and vitality, inviting the Goddess’s blessings, longevity and a fulfilling life.

Also Read | Navratri 2025 bhog list: What to offer to 9 avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri day 2 puja vidhi

Following is a guide to perform Maa Brahmacharini’s puja, as per Harishyam Arts:

Preparation: Choose an auspicious time for puja and thoroughly clean the puja area with a clean cloth. Gather all the samagri.

Kalash Sthapana: Place the sacred Kalash at the altar, filled with water and betel leaves and supari (arica nut). Place a coconut on top of the Kalash, cover it with mango leaves, and sprinkle Ganga Jal for purification.

Idol or picture: Place the idol or picture of Maa Brahmacharini on the alter and decorate it with flowers and a red chunri.

Puja Samagri offering: Apply a kumkum tilak on the forehead of the idol or picture. Offer rice grain with roli and kumkum along with white flowers or lotus flowers. Light a ghee diya (lamp), along with dhoop and agarbatti, and offer them to the Goddess, followed by a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar, known as Panchamrit.

Mantra chanting: Chant the mantra dedicated to the Goddess - “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah” - ideally 108 times.

Aarti and prayers: Perform aarti with camphor, followed by devotional songs, hymns, and prayers dedicated to the Goddess.

Prasad Distribution: Offer prasad (sweets or fruits) to the Goddess and distribute among family members and devotees.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only.