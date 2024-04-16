Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Colour of the day, significance, bhog, puja mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 8: Navadurga or the nine forms of Goddess Durga depict different aspects of the Adishakti. On Navratri, the festival dedicated to Maa Durga, there is a day dedicated to each of the nine incarnations of Devi. On the eighth day of the festival, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Depicted with four hands and carrying a trident and a drum, the goddess rides a bull. Goddess Mahagauri has a white and bright complexion like the moon much like the conch, moon and jasmine flowers. The devi wears white clothes and rides a bull, which is why she's known by the names Shwetambardhara and Vrisharudha respectively. Her other name is Shambhavi as she bestows bliss and happiness on her devotees. (Also read | Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalratri? Puja rituals, shubh muhurat, samagri, significance, colour, mantra) Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 8: The word Mahagauri translates to 'extremely fair' symbolising the goddess' radiant and fair appearance. (Twitter)

Nine days, nine avatars

Chaitra Navratri, observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, marks the first day of the Vikram Samvat, the Hindu New Year. It is celebrated in the month of March or April as per Gregorian calendar. The festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms is celebrated four times a year, but the one in the month of Chaitra (March-April) and the other in Ashwin month (September-October) are considered significant. The nine avatars of Maa Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri, also known as Navadurga.

On Day 8 of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Here's all you want to know about her.

Who's Maa Mahagauri?

The word Mahagauri translates to 'extremely fair' symbolising the goddess' radiant and fair appearance. The legend goes that Goddess Parvati underwent intense penance to win Lord Shiva's affection. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort, and subsequently married her. However, due to her prolonged sadhana, her body colour turned dark. Parvati decided to perform severe penance to Brahma to get back her complexion.

Brahma asked Parvati to slay demons Shumbha and Nishumbha and asked her to take a bath in the Ganga river in Himalaya. After taking the bath, Parvati emerges from the river with a golden complexion, wearing white garments and came to be called Mahagauri.

Mahagauri dresses up in white clothes and ornaments and has four arms. She carries a trident and tambourine in two arms, and the other two arms are in Abhaya and Varada mudra. Riding a bull, she controls the planet Rahu.

Navratri Day 8 colour

The colour purple is associated with the eighth day of Navratri and is considered a colour of nobility, and extravagance.

Devotees worship Mahagauri to get blessed with purity, tranquility, and motherhood. In this nurturing form, she is a symbol of divinity, kindness and compassion. Worshipping her would help devotees get rid of all sins.

Chaitra Navratri 8 bhog for Maa Mahagauri

A prasad of coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri. Desserts made of coconut can also be offered to the Devi

Maa Mahagauri Puja Mantra and Prathana for Day 8

1) Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

2) Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Sarvasankata Hantri Tvamhi Dhana Aishwarya Pradayanim

Jnanada Chaturvedamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Sukha Shantidatri Dhana Dhanya Pradayanim

Damaruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Trailokyamangala Tvamhi Tapatraya Harinim

Vadadam Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham