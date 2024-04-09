Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Chaitra Navratri begins; Hindu devotees of Maa Durga celebrate Day 1 with pomp
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Chaitra Navratri is celebrated annually by Hindu devotees. This nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Each day is dedicated to the worship of the nine avatars. This year, the festival begins on April 9. It ends with Ram Navami on April 17, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodhya. (Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Date, time, Ghatasthapana muhurat, rituals, colour and puja vidhi)
On Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, one of the nine incarnations of Devi Durga. Maa Shailputri is the provider of prosperity and all fortunes. Devotees hail Maa Shailputri as mother nature and pray to her for their spiritual awakening. On the first day, devotees also perform the significant ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana.
The nine-day festival of Navratri falls four times a year. However, Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri hold the most significance for Hindu devotees. Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. The festival marks Goddess Durga's birth of the cosmos and all living things within it. Devotees believe that Maa Durga arrives from heaven during Navratri and visits her devotees to bless them. The nine-day period is a time for praying, meditating, and fasting. During this time, devotees give up consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and tobacco. They also consume food prepared without garlic and onion. They also worship Adi Shakti and her nine forms, read mantras, decorate their homes, and ask for Maa Durga's blessings. (Also Read | Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024: Wishes, images, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones)
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Stotra for Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri
Prathama Durga Tvamhi Bhavasagarah Taranim
Dhana Aishwarya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Trilojanani Tvamhi Paramananda Pradiyaman
Saubhagyarogya Dayini Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Charachareshwari Tvamhi Mahamoha Vinashinim
Mukti Bhukti Dayinim Shailaputri Pranamamyaham
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Puja Mantra, prayer, stuti for Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri
Puja Mantra - Om Devi Shailputryai Namah
Prayer - Vande Vanchitlabhay Chandrardhakrit Shekharam
Stuti - Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: The colours associated with nine days of Navratri
April 9 - Day 1, Red
April 10 - Day 2, Dark Blue
April 11 - Day 3, Yellow
April 12 - Day 4, Green
April 13 - Day 5, Grey
April 14 - Day 6, Orange
April 15 - Day 7, White
April 16 - Day 8, Pink
April 17 - Day 9, Sky Blue
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Who is Maa Shailputri?
Maa Shailputri is one of the nine avatars of Maa Durga. Devotees worship her on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. She is believed to be the provider of prosperity and all fortunes. Hindus hail Maa Shailputri as mother nature and pray to her for their spiritual awakening. The Goddess governs the Moon. According to Drik Panchang, Maa Parvati was born as Lord Himalaya's daughter and was known as Shailputri after her self-immolation. In Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain, Putri means daughter, and Shailputri is the daughter of the mountain.
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Ghatasthapana today, know muhurat and puja timings
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am on April 9
Ghatasthapana Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm on April 9
Pratipada Tithi begins on April 8 at 11:50 pm
Pratipada Tithi ends on April 9 at 8:30 pm
Vaidhrti Yog begins on April 8 at 6:14 pm
Vaidhrti Yog ends on April 9 at 2:18 pm
Chaitra Navratri 2024 Live Updates: Complete calendar of Chaitra Navratri and Goddesses to be worshipped
April 9 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri
April 10 - Maa Brahmacharini
April 11 - Maa Chandraghanta
April 12 - Maa Kushmanda
April 13 - Skanda Mata
April 14 - Maa Katyayani
April 15 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri
April 16 - Maha Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja
April 17 - Rama Navami, Maa Siddhidatri