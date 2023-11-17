Chhath Puja 2023: What is Kharna or Lohanda? Know the significance, rituals; shubh muhurat for day 2 of Chhath

The Hindu festival of Chhath Puja has begun today with the ritual of Nahay Khay where devotees observing the fast take a holy dip in a water body as a preparation for the four-day rituals to follow. The day 2 of Chhath Puja will be celebrated as Kharna or Lohanda where vratis will observe a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset without food and water. On Kharna, prasad of Rasiya Kheer is made with arwa chawal, jaggery or gud and ghee and offered to Chhathi Maiyya and Sun God. The fast is broken after sunset by consuming this special dessert by vrati which is then distributed to other family members in the house. (Also read: Chhath Puja 2023 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting on Chhath) Kharna or Lohanda marks the second day of Chhath Puja festival where devotees have a single meal of Rasiya kheer and roti or puri after a day of nirjala fasting, post sunset. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Chhath Puja falls on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik, roughly six days after the festival of Diwali. Sun God and goddess Chhathi Maiyya are worshipped during the festival which is celebrated with much fanfare in the states of Bihar, UP among others. Chhathi Maiyya, the daughter of Lord Brahma and sister of Lord Surya is known to bestow good health, success and long life on children of those fasting. This year Chhath Puja is being celebrated from November 17-20.

What is Chhath Puja Kharna or Lohanda?

Kharna or Lohanda marks the second day of Chhath Puja festival where devotees have a single meal of Rasiya kheer and roti or puri after a day of nirjala fasting, post sunset. On Kharna, women observing the fast, wake up early in the morning and after taking bath, make preparations for the next two days of the festival which is basically gathering of fruits like sugarcane, daab nimbu, singhara, and other fruits that are kept in soop and offered to Chhathi Maiyya and Sun God. In the evening, after the puja, vratis break their fast with Rasiya kheer and roti, which is their last meal before the 36-hour fasting begins. Also known as Lohanda, the duration of the fasting lasts from 8-12 hours.

Chhath Puja Kharna Samagri

Bamboo baskets, incense sticks, bamboo soop, suthni, whole grain wheat, jaggery, deepak, ghee, honey, coconut, betel leaves, rice, fruits like banana and pear, vermillion, raw turmeric, sweets

Shubh Muhurat for Chhath Puha Kharna

Sunrise at 6:46 am

Sunset at 5:26 pm

On Kharna, fast can be ended after sunset.

After Kharna, the last two days of Chhath Puja are Sandhya Ghat (November 19) and Usha Ghat (November 20) where arghya to the setting sun and rising sun is offered respectively. Women go without food and water for 36 hours during this time. After the early morning arghya, Chhath Puja is concluded.

