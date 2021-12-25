Christmas 2021: How to celebrate the festival in pandemic

Christmas 2021: Merry Christmas! That time of the year is here again. The festival of colours, lights and happiness have made their way for the year 2021 and we cannot keep calm – especially after last-year's Christmas celebrations which was spent in isolation, in scare of the pandemic and in uncertainty. The pain of having missed out on seeing our near and dear ones for the holiday season have made us anticipate this year's celebrations a lot more.

However, the pandemic is not over yet. In fact, it is far from being over. With the new Omicron variant making its way in several countries, the restrictions are again in place and the scare has returned. As the fear of contracting the new variant again grapples the world, it has dim the lights of the Christmas celebrations, yet again. However, we can still celebrate the festival – at home, with the family and by having a calm and low-key day with our loved ones. We have prepared a list of things you can do for Christmas this year:

Secret Santa – Be the Secret Santa to your family and friends. Instead of traveling miles to celebrate the festival, do a Secret Santa contest among your family members and don't reveal the names till the end of the day. Watch yourself and others get gifts randomly and spread the Christmas joy.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Drive through the neighbourhood – Decorate your home the Christmas way with the lights, colours and the garlands. Deck up your Christmas tree in the living room. And when all of it is done, take a walk or drive through the neighbourhood to see the decorations made by your neighbours. Appreciate them, give them a shout-out, share a joke – all the while maintaining social-distancing.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Make a Christmas meal – Nothing spreads more happiness than having your entire family in the kitchen, making several food items to make the Christmas big fat meal come together. From cookies to appetizers to the main course, have laughs in the kitchen with all of your family there together.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Christmas bonfire – Arrange a bonfire in your backyard and spend the night within the warmth of the bonfire, smiles and the shared stories between your family, friends and your near and dear ones.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

Christmas movie night – With the fear of the virus, we cannot go out to watch a movie in a theatre – but we can bring the theatre home, in our own way. Get a Christmas movie to watch with your family, curl up inside a blanket and sip hot chocolate as the film unfolds on screen.(https://in.pinterest.com/)

