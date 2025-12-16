Christmas Pickle explained: The quirky Christmas tree tradition tied to luck

Christmas Pickle, also known as the Weihnachtsgurke, is a popular ornament found on the Christmas tree, besides the glittering baubles and twinkling lights. The tradition is simple and clear: A pickle-shaped ornament is placed somewhere deep within the branches of the Christmas tree. On the morning of December 25, the first child to spot it gets a special gift and is assured of good luck for the year ahead, according to The New York Times. Inside the curious Christmas Pickle custom(Pixabay)

Christmas Pickle: All about the tradition

This famous tradition is often believed to have German origins, since a number of people in the American Midwest hold family roots in Germany. According to Southern Living, Michigan's Berrien Springs is often dubbed the "Christmas Pickle Capital of the World," as it hosts the tradition every year. However, it probably did not begin in Germany.

But not many of them are aware of it. A survey conducted among German nationals by market research firm YouGov in 2016 found that only 8 per cent of them knew this Christmas pickle tradition, while a mere 2 per cent stated that they practice it.

Also, there are several unique stories associated with this tradition that have been highlighted on the WhyChristmas.com website. One of them states that a Civil War soldier from Germany, who was taken prisoner, survived by eating a pickle in jail.

Another legend is linked to two Spanish boys who were travelling home from a boarding school. Saint Nicholas is believed to have brought these boys back to life after they were murdered and stuffed in a pickle barrel.

As per The New York Times, the Christmas Pickle ornament could be shiny or matte and have gold swirls or a Santa hat.

How it works?

Before December 25, a glass ornament that usually resembles a pickle is hidden somewhere in the branches of the Christmas tree. On the morning of December 25, the first child to spot the pickle gets a special treat.

According to USA Today, the key idea behind this is to teach children how to appreciate each gift in life. While the real meaning behind the Christmas pickle ornament might remain a mystery for many, this does not stop families in the United States from enjoying the beloved tradition during the holiday season every year.