Janmashtami 2023: Maakhan chor is back to play!

Marking Lord Krishna’s birth, Dahi Handi is celebrated all over India with festive fervour. Known for its towering human pyramids and several groups competing to reach the top and break the handi, the atmosphere is charged with playful fun and bravado. Mumbai has multiple mandals that people flock to celebrate this festival and witness the extreme sport. A pathak forms a human pyramid to break a dahi handi (Photo: Shutterstock)

With a tagline of ‘nishti chi dahi handi’, Jay Sarpotdar, organiser of the dahi handi mandal in Bandra (E), wants to give visitors a cultural experience this year. He says, “We have been organising this for the past 15 years. The celebrations will begin from 11am this time. We believe that the pathaks who come to form the human pyramid are celebrities. So, we don’t invite any stars. Our entire focus is their well-being, so we have a team of doctors and two ambulances on call. There will be mats placed on the road and helmets and harnesses for the person at the top of the pyramid.” The pathak who breaks the 15-18ft handi will be awarded ₹7,77,777.

Excited to revive the celebrations after a break of four years, Sandip Raju Nike and Juilee Shende, organisers of the mandal at Hanuman Road, Vile Parle (E), says, “We are calling it ‘manachi dahi handi’ as we want everyone to come together and ring in the festival like pre-Covid times. This year, we’ve suspended the handi from a crane at a 10-layer height. We are expecting more than 70-80 pathaks to visit us to perform salaami.” The celebrations will begin from 3.30pm and the prize money is set at ₹5,55,555. They also have a prize and trophy for mahila dahi handi mandals.

With around 20,000 spectators, the dahi handi at Shivaji Park Road, Dadar (W), considered one of the most popular festive events, will start at 11.30am. Organiser Varun Sardesai says, “Taking out 25-year-long tradition forward, we want to celebrate the festival and not have a competition. The focus is on not stressing about breaking the handi with the highest human pyramid, but for people to have fun.”

