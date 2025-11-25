Decorate your home for Thanksgiving with these free, creative, and nature-inspired ideas

Thanksgiving is observed across the United States on the last Thursday of November. This time, it will be celebrated on November 27. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to make your home feel cozy and you can do it using simple, free ideas, without breaking the bank. Here is taking a look at creative ways to decorate for Thanksgiving this year without spending a penny. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, this year.(Unsplash)

Thanksgiving 2025: Decoration ideas

You don’t have to buy new decorations to make your home feel festive for Thanksgiving. By using everyday items and natural materials from outside, you can easily create a warm and cozy space

Use nature for centerpieces

One of the easiest ways to decorate is by using branches from your yard or a nearby park.

Elizabeth Vergara, owner of Vergara Homes, suggested people can place the branches in a vase, trim them to different heights and add acorns or pinecones for texture. This looks like fall without spending a dime, according to marthastewart.com.

Pinecones are also great centerpieces. Gather a few on a walk and place them in a shallow bowl with leaves and greenery. Arrange them in odd numbers for balance and surround them with candles for warmth.

Make your own wreaths and garlands

A DIY foliage wreath is a simple project that looks beautiful on a front door. Kerrie Kelly, creative director of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab, recommends using a wire hanger or grapevine base and weaving in dried grasses, eucalyptus, berries or seed pods. This can be a warm and textured welcome for your guests.

You can also make a pressed leaf garland. Collect colorful leaves, press them under a heavy book, then thread them onto twine. Drape the garland over a mantel, staircase or window for a natural and elegant look.

Add personal touches

For a personal table detail, Kelly suggests turning leaves into place cards. Write guests’ names on small leaves with a white or metallic marker and tuck them into napkin folds. This is a sweet touch for your holiday table.

Candles also create a cozy atmosphere. Instead of buying new ones, gather the candles you already have and group them together. Add natural elements like twigs or dried flowers around them and place the setup on a tray for a polished look.

Also Read: Can you share Thanksgiving foods with your pet? Here's what's safe

Repurpose what you already own

Empty jars, bottles or teacups can be used as vases or candle holders. Fill them with grasses, herbs or small flowers. You can also use extra produce like apples, squash or pomegranates as table décor for a fresh and abundant look.

By using these simple nature inspired ideas you can decorate beautifully for Thanksgiving without spending much.

Also Read: Thanksgiving Day 2025: KFC, Chipotle, Arby's and more offer fast food deals on holiday

FAQs

When is Thanksgiving 2025?

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27.

How to make Thanksgiving decorations using items I already have?

Use empty jars as vases or candle holders, gather candles from around your home, layer old throws and scarves, or turn leaves into place cards.

Is Thanksgiving a federal holiday in the US?

Yes.