Diwali gifting ideas 2022: Surprise your loved ones with these amazing gifts

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is India's largest and most significant official festival. Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair ideologies that form the basis of every Indian family's moral principles. Festivals seek to bring together people from all backgrounds in joy and celebration. From donning new clothes to lighting diyas, every tradition has its own significance. During Diwali, people exchange presents and well wishes. The main purpose of this tradition is to enhance the sense of community, love, and affection. By giving gifts, people can express their deepest sympathies, blessings, wishes, and thanks for their loved ones. Here are some amazing gifting ideas to surprise your loved ones this Diwali. (Also read: Diwali 2022: Here's how Deepawali is celebrated in different parts of India )

1. Cookies and dry fruits

It is a beautiful gift of taste and health for your friends and family(Pinterest)

It is a beautiful gift of taste and health for your friends and family. Give your loved ones chocolates and dry fruits as a way to join in on their festivities. The digital era has kept us busy, but it has also bonded us. Even if you are unable to personally welcome your relatives, you may still share in their joy by sending Diwali presents. Add some nutritious nuts like salted almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins to the gift, and finish it off with some delectable chocolates.

2. Laxmi Ganesha idol

Ganesha and Laxmi's painted and ornate idols are ideal gift for wishing a loved one happiness, money, and success in life.(pinterest)

Wish 'Shubh Deepavali' with the vibrant spirit of festivities. Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi are revered during the traditional Indian festival of Diwali in both homes and workplaces. Ganesha and Laxmi's painted and ornate idols are ideal gift for wishing a loved one happiness, money, and success in life.

3. Silver and gold coins

It is a popular tradition to gift silver and gold coins, such as Ganesh and Lakshmi coins, as Diwali presents.(pinterest)

It is a popular tradition to gift silver and gold coins, such as Ganesh and Lakshmi coins, as Diwali presents. Coins are the most popular traditional and spiritual gift during festivals like Diwali because they represent a person's prayer to the Almighty for the recipient's prosperity and well-being. Given the durability of silver and gold, it is a thoughtful and magnificent gifting item that can be easily customised and handed down to future generations.

4. Diyas and fragrant candles

Diyas and aromatic candles make wonderful presents since they bring harmony and prosperity into the home.(Unsplash)

Diyas and aromatic candles make wonderful presents since they bring harmony and prosperity into the home. It might be a gift to your loved ones to decorate their home for Diwali because it is an essential component of the festival decor. Additionally, it is thought that lighting candles and diyas on Diwali can purge the air of negativity, making them ideal gifts. They will also be special and thrilling enough to share your deepest sentiments with loved ones.

5. Dinner set

For you are looking for some useful and durable gifting options then Dinnerware or dinner sets are perfect Diwali gifts.(Unsplash)

For you are looking for some useful and durable gifting options then Dinnerware or dinner sets are perfect Diwali gifts as they can establish the mood for any event, from informal solo meals to elegant festive dinners. Nothing is more appealing than setting the table for your family or friends with every plate genuinely matching. It is perfect to elevate your Diwali dinner party.

