Dress up with a twist for Bappa

Published on Aug 30, 2022

From silk brocade pantsuit to saree jumpsuit, try these easy fits without fretting over the heavy dupatta falling from your shoulder!

ByShweta Sunny

As the festive season kick-starts this year after the pandemic, functionality has become a priority among fashionistas. Try these traditional wear with a modern twist for Ganpati celebrations that can easily be worn and re-styled for various occasions. From silk brocade pantsuit to saree jumpsuit, try these easy fits without fretting over the heavy dupatta falling from your shoulder!

Jumpsuit saree

Combine your desire to wear a saree and the colours of the festive season but with a twist! Like actor Richa Chadha, choose a one-shoulder, colour blocking draped jumpsuit that gives the illusion of a modern saree and add an embroidered belt at the waist. Opt for a crepe satin material to duplicate this flowy silhouette.

Dhoti way

If there is anything that comes close to the comfort of pyjamas, it is without a doubt, a pair of dhoti pants and what better way to style it than in a three-piece set. Like actor Sonakshi Sinha, don a bralette, cape and dhoti pants in the same hue and style it with a kundan stone maang tikka and multi-finger ring.

Skirt blazer

If you’re in your power dressing era currently, take a cue from actor Sonali Bendre, who styled her skirt with a blazer featuring Indian motifs. The trick is to do a monotone look and play with prints and accessorising. Accentuate your waist with a wide belt and opt for gold earrings to finish off the look.

Asymmetric tunic

Turn heads in a citrine pleated tunic set like actor Ileana D’Cruz, which is equal parts comfortable with its relaxed fit and stylish with its one-shoulder, asymmetric silhouette. Tie your hair back in a low bun and let the vivid prints do all the talking.

Festive formal

Have got a last-minute meeting to attend at the office before your Ganpati lunch with the fam? Blend festive fashion and formal pantsuit like actor Karishma Tanna. Opt for a silk brocade blazer-pant set instead of the usual silk brocade kurtas. Amp up the traditional element by adding an oxidised choker and a statement ring.

Style tips:

Colour block your look with your choice of footwear

Opt for classic pumps or kolhapuri block heels instead of jhuttis

Invest in a classic pair of silk flared pants that can be styled for different festive occasions

A geometric clutch without embellishments would bring that contemporary touch

A flowy scarf will work better instead of a heavy dupatta

Incorporate oxidised western jewellery to your ethnic looks

Wrist stacks can easily elevate your entire attire

Inputs by celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali

