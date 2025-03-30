Eid 2025 moon sighting India: Jammu and Kashmir confirms Shawwal crescent sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr festivities begin Monday

The festive spirit has officially arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, as the crescent moon for Shawwal has been sighted, marking the end of the sacred month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed on Sunday that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025, bringing an air of joy and togetherness to the region. Eid 2025 moon sighting India: Muslims in the Valley to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31 as Shawwal crescent sighted in Jammu and Kashmir.(File Photo by Waseem Andrabi/HT)

A night of anticipation and excitement

As news of the moon sighting spread across J&K, families gathered in anticipation, exchanging warm wishes and making final preparations for the grand celebration. The confirmation came after multiple credible witnesses reported the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, officially signaling the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr: Faith, family and festivities

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a time of joy, gratitude and giving. The day begins with the special Eid prayer, as thousands of worshippers head to mosques and Eidgahs, offering their thanks for the blessings of Ramadan.

Following prayers, families come together to celebrate over a lavish spread of traditional Kashmiri delicacies. From Rogan Josh and Yakhni to the sweet richness of Phirni and Sheer Khurma, the festive feast is a highlight of the day, bringing loved ones closer.

Extending his heartfelt Eid greetings, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam wished the Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a prosperous and peaceful Eid. “May this auspicious occasion bring joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity to all of us,” he said, emphasizing the significance of compassion, unity, and generosity during this special time.

With streets lighting up, markets buzzing with last-minute shopping and homes filled with the aroma of festive dishes, Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be a grand affair across Jammu and Kashmir. The festival is not just a celebration of the end of fasting but a renewal of faith, kindness and community bonds.

As the people of J&K prepare for a day of prayers, feasts, and heartfelt reunions, one sentiment echoes across the valley: Eid Mubarak!