Eid 2025 moon sighting: UAE declares Eid-ul-Fitr on March 30; here are prayer timings for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah etc

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, the United Arab Emirates has officially announced that Eid ul-Fitr 2025 will fall on Sunday, March 30. The much-anticipated declaration came after the country's moonsighting committee convened on the evening of Saturday, March 29, confirming the sighting of the Shawwal crescent—marking the end of Ramadan fasting and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Eid 2025 moon sighting: UAE confirms Shawwal crescent sighted, check Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 prayer timings here.(Image by Pixabay)

Moonsighting meets modern innovation

While moonsighting has been a centuries-old tradition in Islam, the UAE has taken a pioneering step in blending heritage with high-tech solutions. In an impressive display of innovation, the country deployed AI-powered drones from the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory to assist in locating the new moon, as reported by DubaiEye 103.8.

These cutting-edge drones enhance visibility and accuracy, reducing the ambiguity that often surrounds moon sightings. The integration of artificial intelligence in the process reflects the UAE’s commitment to staying at the forefront of scientific advancements while respecting Islamic traditions.

Muslim devotees gather to break their fast during a group iftar at a housing complex for foreign labourers in Dubai on March 28, 2025, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings

Abu Dhabi: 6:32am

Al Ain: 6:26am

Dubai: 6:28am

Sharjah: 6:28am

Ajman: 6:19am

Umm Al Quwain: 6:27am

Ras Al Khaimah: 6:25am

Fujairah: 6:25am

A long weekend of celebration

For residents of the UAE, the announcement not only brings joy but also a well-earned holiday. The official Eid ul-Fitr break will extend from Sunday, March 30, to Tuesday, April 1, allowing families and friends ample time to gather, celebrate and indulge in festive traditions.

Eid in the UAE is a grand affair, with city-wide festivities, dazzling fireworks and an abundance of communal prayers. Families come together for feasts featuring traditional Emirati dishes, while shopping malls and souks buzz with last-minute preparations.

Muslims attend last Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

The spirit of giving is also at its peak, as people exchange gifts and donate to those in need, reinforcing the essence of Eid—gratitude, charity and unity. As technology continues to evolve, the UAE’s AI-assisted moonsighting initiative might set a precedent for other countries looking to modernise their approach while staying rooted in religious customs.

Whether through telescopes, drones or the naked eye, the beauty of the Eid crescent remains a symbol of renewal, hope and celebration for Muslims around the world. With a long weekend ahead and cities alive with festivities, Eid ul-Fitr 2025 in the UAE promises to be a blend of cherished traditions and futuristic innovations — a perfect reflection of the country’s vision for the future.