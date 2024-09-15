Eid Mubarak wishes: 20+ Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi messages, images, WhatsApp texts to share

Eid Mubarak wishes: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, observed by some Muslims on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It is a day of reverence and reflection, marked by prayers, sermons and recitations of the Prophet’s life and teachings. Eid Mubarak wishes: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be marked on Monday this year.

Muslims express their love for the Prophet by engaging in acts of charity, hosting gatherings and sharing food. While widely celebrated, some Islamic scholars consider it a non-obligatory festival. The day emphasises the values of peace, compassion and the Prophet’s spiritual legacy.

Share these wishes with your family and friends on this day:

Wishing you a blessed Milad un-Nabi! 🌙✨ May peace and joy be with you always. 🤲

Happy Milad un-Nabi! 🌟 May the light of the Prophet guide you in every step. 🕊️

Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! 🌹💫 May your heart be filled with peace and love. ❤️

On this blessed Milad, may your prayers be answered and your heart be at peace. 🌿🙏

Wishing you endless blessings on this special day! 🌷🕌 Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

Let the teachings of the Prophet inspire you to spread love and kindness. 🌼💞 Happy Milad un-Nabi!

May the blessings of this Milad bring joy, peace, and prosperity to you and your family! 🌙🌺

Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! 🌟🕋 May your life be full of happiness and success. 🌸

May this Milad un-Nabi bring you closer to Allah and His Prophet. 🕊️🌹 Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a joyful and peaceful Milad un-Nabi! 🌼💖 May love and faith always guide your way.

Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! 🌙🌟 May your heart shine with the light of the Prophet’s teachings.

Share these wishes on the special day:

On this holy Milad, may your life be filled with blessings and good deeds. 🌹🙏 Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you all the joy and blessings on this special day of Milad un-Nabi! 🕌🌸

May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to success and happiness. 🌟🤲 Happy Milad un-Nabi!

Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! 🌼✨ May this blessed day fill your heart with peace and serenity.

May this Milad bring you peace, love, and endless blessings. 🌙❤️ Happy Eid Milad un-Nabi!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Milad un-Nabi! 🌟💐 May Allah’s blessings be with you.

On this sacred day, may Allah’s love and guidance be with you. 🕊️🌙 Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak!

Eid Milad un-Nabi Mubarak! 🌷🕌 May your prayers be answered and your heart filled with faith.

May the Prophet’s light guide you always and bless your life with peace. 🌹✨ Happy Milad un-Nabi!

