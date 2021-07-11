Eid-ul-Adha 2021 moon sighting LIVE: India looks for Zul Hijjah crescent today

This year, the Saudi Arabia supreme court had called Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on on Friday, July 9, which would mark the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah whose 10th day will be celebrated as Bakra Eid. However, the crescent for the Dhul Hijaah 1442 was not sighted on July 9.

India usually celebrates both the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitra and Eid-ul-Adha a day after Saudi Arabia hence, Muslims all over the country will be looking out for the crescent moon this Sunday which will mark the onset of the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.





While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj, Muslim pilgrimage, the tenth day is celebrated as Eid ul-Adha which is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. This second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah.