Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Nail cutting or manicure and other things to NOT do after Dhul Hijjah crescent moon sighting
Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Here's what to quickly do before the crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH as Muslims will NOT be able to do so for the next 10 days.
As the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah approaches, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-ul-Azha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), which is a time of devotion, reflection and sacrifice. For those intending to offer a Qurbani (sacrificial animal), there is a lesser-known but important practice to observe: abstaining from personal grooming.
If you are planning to perform the sacrifice this Eid-ul-Adha, once the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah is sighted, it is recommended (and according to many scholars, obligatory) to refrain from trimming your nails, cutting your hair or removing any part of your skin until the sacrifice has been completed. This pause in grooming is not a random restriction.
It is deeply rooted in the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who said:
“When you see the new moon of Dhul Hijjah, and one of you wants to offer a sacrifice, let him refrain from removing anything from his hair or nails.” — Sahih Muslim
This symbolic act reflects a form of reverence, holding off on beautification as a gesture of humility before God during these sacred days.
Who does this apply to?
This ruling applies only to the individual offering the sacrifice and not the entire household or the person delegated to carry out the sacrifice on their behalf. It is the same whether the person is male or female.
If a woman intends to offer a sacrifice in her name, the same etiquette applies to her. Children and family members of the sacrificer are not bound by this rule unless they, too, are offering sacrifices individually.
Is this like Ihram?
Not quite. While the act might resemble the state of ihram (the sacred state during Hajj or Umrah), it is not the same. The person intending to offer a sacrifice can still:
- Wear regular clothes
- Use perfume
- Be intimate with their spouse
- Apply henna
Unlike ihram, the only restriction is on personal grooming involving the hair, nails and skin.
What if you accidentally trim something?
If you mistakenly trim your nails or hair during this period, do not worry as there is no need to offer fidyah (compensation). Instead, simply seek forgiveness and continue your sacrifice with sincerity. Scholars, including Ibn Qudamah and Ibn Hazm, agree that while the act is discouraged, no penalty applies for an honest mistake or forgetfulness.
Why this practice?
The wisdom behind this practice is rich with symbolism. Some scholars say it is so that every part of the person remains intact to be metaphorically "ransomed" from the Hellfire with the sacrifice. Others suggest it is a way of spiritually aligning with the pilgrims in ihram, though the comparison ends there as the restrictions are not the same.
If you are not offering a sacrifice, then you are free to maintain your regular grooming routine as these recommendations apply only to those who intend to perform udhiyah. This simple act of restraint, skipping that haircut or manicure for just ten days, is a powerful way to align yourself with the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha.
It is a reminder that devotion is not always loud or grand. Sometimes, it is as quiet as letting your nails grow in reverence. As the crescent moon sighting begins and Dhul Hijjah is almost here, may your heart be full, your intentions pure and your Eid-ul-Adha deeply meaningful.
